SAO PAULO, March 6 The Mexican peso weakened slightly on Monday even after the central bank intervened to support the ailing currency. The central bank sold $1 billion worth of a new peso hedge instrument similar to non-deliverable forwards. Total demand for the new instruments was $2.075 billion, the bank said. It had announced last month that it would sell up to $20 billion in currency hedges to shore up the peso, which has been battered by U.S. President Donald Trump's pledges to tear up the North America Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA). Still, the peso has rebounded in recent weeks on hopes that the United States and Mexico could strike a mutually beneficial deal. It hit a nearly four-month high on Monday, extending gains from last week triggered by comments from a high-ranking U.S. trade official, before turning lower. Other Latin American currencies see-sawed as traders hoped for more clues over the timing of the next U.S. interest rate increase. Several Federal Reserve officials have signaled that could happen as soon as this month, weighing on demand for high-yielding emerging market assets. The Brazilian real was flat, while the country's benchmark Bovespa stock index fell 0.7 percent. Shares of miner Vale SA subtracted the most points from the index, tracking a decline in iron ore prices. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1640 GMT: Stock indexes daily % YTD % Latest change change MSCI Emerging Markets 934.02 0.32 7.98 MSCI LatAm 2609.77 0.11 11.37 Brazil Bovespa 66256.04 -0.79 10.01 Mexico IPC 47498.59 0.18 4.07 Chile IPSA 4434.92 0.12 6.83 Chile IGPA 22240.96 0.2 7.27 Argentina MerVal 19061.22 -1.06 12.67 Colombia IGBC 9874.38 -0.33 -2.51 Venezuela IBC 37624.86 0.07 18.67 Currencies daily % YTD % change change Latest Brazil real 3.1173 -0.14 4.23 Mexico peso 19.5330 -0.17 6.20 Chile peso 660.5 -0.41 1.54 Colombia peso 2965.1 0.16 1.23 Peru sol 3.294 -0.46 3.64 Argentina peso (interbank) 15.4450 0.03 2.78 Argentina peso (parallel) 16.07 0.00 4.67 (Reporting by Bruno Federowski; Editing by Dan Grebler)