(Updates table) SAO PAULO, March 6 The Mexican peso weakened slightly on Monday even after the central bank intervened to support the ailing currency. The central bank sold $1 billion worth of a new peso hedge instrument similar to non-deliverable forwards. Total demand for the new instruments was $2.075 billion, the bank said. It had announced last month that it would sell up to $20 billion in currency hedges to shore up the peso, which has been battered by U.S. President Donald Trump's pledges to tear up the North America Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA). Still, the peso has rebounded in recent weeks on hopes that the United States and Mexico could strike a mutually beneficial deal. It hit a nearly four-month high on Monday, extending gains from last week triggered by comments from a high-ranking U.S. trade official, before turning lower. Other Latin American currencies were down as riskier assets slipped around the world. The Brazilian real weakened 0.3 percent, while the country's benchmark Bovespa stock index fell 0.9 percent. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 2100 GMT: Stock indexes daily % YTD % change change Latest MSCI Emerging Markets 933.84 0.3 7.98 MSCI LatAm 2603.52 -0.13 11.37 Brazil Bovespa 66211.51 -0.86 9.94 Mexico IPC 47813.26 0.84 4.76 Chile IPSA 4467.32 0.85 7.61 Chile IGPA 22390.79 0.88 7.99 Argentina MerVal 19197.34 -0.35 13.47 Colombia IGBC 9874.64 -0.33 -2.50 Venezuela IBC 37646.44 0.13 18.74 Currencies daily % YTD % change change Latest Brazil real 3.1340 -0.25 3.68 Mexico peso 19.5995 -0.51 5.84 Chile peso 660.5 -0.41 1.54 Colombia peso 2970.2 -0.01 1.05 Peru sol 3.294 -0.46 3.64 (Reporting by Bruno Federowski; Editing by Dan Grebler and Diane Craft)