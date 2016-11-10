By Bruno Federowski and Christine Murray
SAO PAULO/MEXICO CITY, Nov 10 Mexico's peso sank
to near its record low and its stock index tumbled the most in
five years on Thursday, the second day of market rout in the
Latin American country since Donald Trump's shock victory in the
U.S. election.
Similar selling pressure hit Brazil, where its currency sunk
to a five-month low and its benchmark Bovespa stock
index slumped 3.3 percent. In another sign of trouble, the
Brazilian National Treasury called off a regularly scheduled
sale of fixed-rate local bonds.
Trump's anti-trade rhetoric has spooked emerging markets,
while his plan for fiscal stimulus is seen putting further
pressure on U.S. yields that have already surged since his
election.
Mexican assets in particular have been in the firing line
because of Trump's threat to scrap the country's key free trade
agreement with the United States and build a massive wall along
the border.
The dollar has risen more than 12 percent against the peso
in the last two days, its biggest two-day gain since a Mexican
1994-1995 devaluation. The peso has now lost almost a fifth of
its value this year.
"It's still not clear what's [Trump's] real stance, all
these measures hit the peso," Jorge Gordillo, analyst from CI
Banco, said.
All major Latin American stock indices and currencies fell
on Thursday, even as a rally in U.S. banking sector shares
pushed the Dow Jones industrial average to a record high.
Mexico's IPC stock index closed down 4.57 percent,
its biggest one-day drop since September 2011, with local banks
and retailers among the biggest decliners.
Grupo Financiero Banorte, Mexico's
fourth-largest bank by assets, closed down almost 9 percent,
while Gentera tumbled more than 10 percent.
Retailer Liverpool and restaurant operator
Alsea were also down 9.5 percent and 11.7 percent
respectively.
In Brazil, the real plunged as much as 5.7 percent,
and currency volatility drove the central bank to pause its
daily interventions for a second straight day on Thursday as it
assesses market conditions.
Banco Bradesco saw its biggest drop in almost four months
after mixed third-quarter results, which beat profit estimates
but showed eroding loan book quality and capital trends.
The Chilean peso weakened less than some of its peers as
Trump's promises of infrastructure spending boosted prices of
industrial metals. Chile is the world's top copper exporter.
"We see a tug of war between the impact of higher policy
uncertainty ... and impactful pro-growth U.S. policies under
Trump," Credit Suisse analyst Shahab Jalinoos wrote in a report.
Iron ore futures in China .IO62-CNI=SI surged on Thursday
to hit a 30-month peak, as Trump's promises to invest heavily in
infrastructure helped extend a recent rally.
Copper prices also jumped, helping limit losses in
the Chilean peso to only 1.1 percent.
Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 2136 GMT:
Stock indexes daily % YTD %
change change
Latest
MSCI Emerging Markets 875.63 -0.51 10.26
MSCI LatAm 2321.62 -6.92 26.88
Brazil Bovespa 61200.96 -3.25 41.18
Mexico IPC 45224.38 -4.57 5.23
Chile IPSA 4214.06 -1.89 14.51
Chile IGPA 21073.17 -1.64 16.10
Argentina MerVal 16230.73 -4.66 39.02
Colombia IGBC 9783.32 -2.72 14.46
Venezuela IBC 21319.21 2.68 46.14
Currencies daily % YTD %
change change
Latest
Brazil real 3.3584 -4.48 17.53
Mexico peso 20.5500 -3.45 -16.16
Chile peso 656.5 -1.14 8.10
Colombia peso 3111.77 -3.69 1.85
Peru sol 3.402 -0.85 0.35
Argentina peso (interbank) 15.0300 -0.53 -13.62
Argentina peso (parallel) 15.3 0.52 -6.73
(Additional reporting by Michael O'Boyle, Guillermo
Parra-Bernal and Christine Murray; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)