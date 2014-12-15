(Repeats story from Friday)
By Chris Vellacott
LONDON Dec 12 Emerging markets' popularity with
investors is ebbing as a strong dollar lures money away and
commodity prices fall, but some governments promising tough
economic reforms may stem the flow of capital leaving.
India and Indonesia currently look the most promising, fund
managers say, following the election of pro-business governments
on a ticket to introduce reforms that will open up state
companies to foreign investment and cut red tape.
"Reformers are performers," said Bill Street, head of
investments for Europe, the Middle East and Africa at State
Street. "You need to differentiate your exposures in emerging
markets .. We have some select funds that pull out reformers.
We've seen some good reform happening in India and Indonesia"
In India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government plans to
sell state stakeholdings in major companies, shake up labour
laws and cut populist subsidies on fuel.
Craig Botham, an emerging markets economist at UK fund
manager Schroders, said he expected success on those fronts "to
lead to greater investment, picking up momentum going into 2016"
but was only "cautiously positive" on similar claims by the
government in Indonesia.
So far the two countries have had mixed success in retaining
foreign portfolio capital.
According to Lipper -- a Thomson Reuters company that tracks
the funds industry -- net sales for India themed investment
funds domiciled in Europe amounted to 303 million euros in
September, making them the one of the fastest selling emerging
market investment products.
In contrast, Indonesian-themed funds saw an outflow of 64
million euros. The country's president Joko "Jokowi" Widodo, who
was elected in July, does not hold a parliamentary majority --
limiting his ability to deliver on his promises to liberalise
the economy and attract more foreign investment.
OUT OF FAVOUR
Investors are also unenthusiastic about prospects for
Turkey, where politicians hoping to win elections scheduled for
mid 2015 are unlikely to inflict economic pain on voters despite
recommendations by the IMF to tighten fiscal and monetary
policy, as recommended by the IMF.
"Economic populism remains a risk in Turkey, and the
country's structural reform agenda will likely remain stalled
ahead of parliamentary elections in June," JP Morgan said in a
research note.
European equity funds focusing on Turkey saw a net outflow
of 68.5 million euros in September, according to Lipper -- a
trend also reflected in the falling value of the Turkish lira
in 2014, down around 5 percent against the dollar.
South Africa, which has seen demand for its commodity
exports sink as key customer China slows down, is also out of
favour with investors -- as a result of which the rand currency
has fallen more than 10 percent against the dollar since May.
Brazil is another country losing friends in the City of
London and on Wall Street following the re-election of
left-leaning president Dilma Rousseff, who some doubt has the
political clout to curb a budget deficit and control inflation.
One voice countering those others however is veteran fund
manager Mark Mobius, who runs the Templeton Emerging Markets
Investment Trust.
He said he thought Brazil could well bounce back next year
and also suggested Russia - whose economy is crumbling beneath
the combined weight of Western sanctions, falling oil prices and
the collapse of the rouble - could stage a recovery if it
embraced reform
"We believe both Russia and Brazil have the resources to
bounce back strongly should more appropriate policies be
adopted," Mobius wrote to clients, noting he had big holdings of
Brazilian banks Itau Unibanco and Banco
Bradesco ..
(Reporting by Chris Vellacott; Editing by Sophie Walker)