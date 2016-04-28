LONDON, April 28 The European Bank for
Reconstruction and Development said on Thursday it had bought up
a 10 percent chunk of Turkey's first property-backed covered
bond.
The EBRD said it had taken 50 million euros ($56.81
million)of a 500-million-euro "covered bond" issued by Turkish
lender VakifBank, adding it was part of a drive to broaden
sources of funding for banks in what is now the EBRD's biggest
market.
VakifBank launched the five-year bond earlier
this week, selling it at 250 basis points over "mid-swaps", a
market benchmark which many bonds are priced off when they are
sold.
It received over 100 orders from bond buyers and could have
sold as much as 1 billion euros. "We hope that the Turkish banks
will embrace the covered bond market," EBRD Director for
Financial Institutions Noel Edison said.
"It gives access to a larger pool of longer-term investors
with lower funding costs, reducing reliance on deposits and
short-term wholesale funding and helping to address the
asset-liability mismatch (on their books)."
Covered bonds are seen as some of the most secure forms of
bonds as they give investors a direct claim on the collateral on
the underlying loans, such as the property.
($1 = 0.8801 euros)
(Reporting by Marc Jones; Editing by Mark Heinrich)