LONDON Feb 20 Mongolian dollar bonds rose
across the curve on Monday after the country staved off default
risk with a $5.5 billion loan package agreed on the weekend with
the International Monetary Fund and other lenders.
Bonds maturing 2018, 2021 and 2022 traded one cent, 3.9
cents and 4 cents higher respectively,
,, according to Tradeweb data.
The package includes $440 million from the IMF, $3 billion from
the World Bank and others as well as a 15 billion yuan swap line
extension from China
Bonds from the quasi-sovereign Development Bank of Mongolia
issue, which mature next month, rose 2 cents according to
Reuters data.
(Reporting by Sujata Rao; editing by Karin Strohecker)