Millennial love for Snapchat extends to the stock
NEW YORK, March 12 For some millennial investors, loyalty to one of their favorite apps matters more than financial details in the case of Snap Inc.
LONDON Feb 21 Outflows from emerging bond and equity funds eased slightly in the past week to just under $3 billion, though equity investors pulled out cash for a record 17th straight week, banks said on Friday, citing data from EPFR Global.
The Boston-based fund tracker, which releases data to clients late on Thursday, said that $1.56 billion had fled emerging equity funds in the week to Feb. 19.
This represented a smaller loss than the $5 billion average seen in the past three weeks but brings year-to-date losses to $23.4 billion, versus $15 billion for the whole of 2013 for funds tracked by EPFR.
The 17 lossmaking weeks have brought cumulative outflows in this period to $38 billion or 5 percent of assets under management, analysts at Morgan Stanley calculate. Exchange-traded funds (ETFs) accounted for more than half the outflows.
The losses contrast with developed market equity funds which reported inflows of $14.5 billion in the past week.
Emerging bond funds meanwhile posted outflows of $1.25 billion, bringing total year-to-date losses to $9.26 billion. Last year's outflows amounted to $14 billion.
DUBAI, March 12 Stock markets in the Gulf were mostly lower in early trade on Sunday after crude oil prices plunged at the end of last week to a three-month low, but Dubai's Shuaa Capital and Saudi Arabia's Bank Aljazira surged in response to company-specific news.
