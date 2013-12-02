LONDON, Dec 2 Pension funds in some emerging economies have grown strongly as a percentage of gross domestic product, but others have been stagnant, data from the OECD shows. To read an article on the urgency of pension reform, please click:. Assets are expressed as a percentage share of GDP. COUNTRY 2002 2012 Chile 53.35 60.03 China - 0.93 Czech Republic 2.62 7.13 Mexico 4.73 12.31 Turkey - 3.80 Brazil - 14.66 Colombia 6.39 18.19 Hong Kong 16.55 34.29 Hungary 4.48 3.25 India - 0.30 Indonesia 2.35 1.84* Nigeria - 7.73 Peru 8.02 18.41 Poland 3.85 17.19 Russia - 2.12* South Africa 46.8 46.68* South Korea 1.47 5.36 Uruguay 8.4 19.41 * data until 2011 Source: Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (Compiled by Sujata Rao)