By Sujata Rao
| LONDON, June 29
LONDON, June 29 Shanghai shares have provided
top-notch returns of 25 percent-plus so far in 2015, despite a
12 percent slump in June, vying with Russian assets and dwarfing
the performance of most other emerging markets.
Broader emerging equities were barely in the black on
Monday, just before the end of the first half-year, with a
likely default by Greece adding to the pressure. Emerging hard
currency sovereign and company bonds however have yielded
positive returns, the following graphic shows:
link.reuters.com/jyq44w
Chinese shares have shrugged off weekend monetary easing
which many viewed as reflecting authorities' alarm over flagging
growth and have fallen 25 percent in the past 10 days. But
Shanghai still looks set to close the first half of 2015 with
gains of over 25 percent
link.reuters.com/rar44w
Among the first-half equity winners is Russia, up 18 percent
in dollar terms amid general cross-asset outperformance after
the huge 2014 selloff.
But broader emerging equities are lagging developed peers
for the fifth straight year. Most markets, from Brazil to Turkey
to Malaysia, are in the red in dollar terms.
"If you took the Chinese rally out, I don't think you'd see
a lot of markets that are up this year: Latin America not, India
not," said Gary Greenberg, head of emerging markets at Hermes
Investment Management.
Analysts, including those at Barclays and JPMorgan, reckon
the second half of 2015 will bring better performance, as the
U.S. and emerging economies improve.
"We expect markets to worry about Fed lift-off, then rally
on the event," JPMorgan said, advising clients to use EM equity
weakness as a buying opportunity ahead of a year-end rally.
Greenberg predicted that countries such as India, which are
reforming their economies, would benefit once the Fed's first
move was past.
"The outlook is really quite a collage of different
outlooks. You have got countries that are transforming or trying
to, countries that are stuck in the middle, and countries that
are going head-on in the wrong direction," he added.
On bonds, local debt has lost more than 5 percent, primarily
due to currencies' weakness as the dollar gains momentum from
signs the U.S. Federal Reserve will raise rates in September.
But there were some currency winners - the rouble is up 10
percent on the year and 6 percent on the quarter, well ahead of
other emerging currencies, as this graphic shows:
link.reuters.com/map94w
The worst performers were the Ukrainian hryvnia and Ghanaian
cedi, which have lost around 25 percent or more, though the
hryvnia firmed 12 percent after a first quarter collapse.
On dollar debt, Russian eurobonds have returned more than 16
percent since January, followed by Argentina with 9 percent
returns and Venezuela with about 7 percent.
(link.reuters.com/bub37v)
Jim McCormick, head of asset allocation research at Barclays
Capital, said the bank was scaling back an emerging bond
overweight to neutral though he reckons Fed-related adjustments
will have less impact than in 2013, when talk of ending
money-printing fuelled an emerging market selloff.
"Real yield in local currency debt relative to developed
market debt is near an 8- to 10-year high, and somewhere between
150-200 bps above where we were right before the (2013) taper
tantrum," McCormick said.
"It's not a great environment for local currency ... (but)
the protection that you are being offered should get you through
the worst part of the mess."
(Additional reporting by Karin Strohecker; Graphic by Vincent
Flasseur; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)