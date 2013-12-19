LONDON Dec 19 Elections in all the "fragile
five" emerging economies next year, along with the thorny topics
of Syria and Iran, will make life tricky for investors trying to
steer through political risks in developing markets after a
hairy 2013.
The withdrawal of U.S. monetary stimulus will set the
backdrop for the year, particularly for these big developing
economies that depend heavily on foreign investor inflows.
Investors in companies or banks or other institutions
agreeing contracts in emerging markets can buy insurance
policies covering them against specific risks such as political
violence, expropriation or contract renegotiations by
governments or local private companies. Institutional investors
may also use credit default swaps to hedge against the
possibility of a government not paying its debts.
The size of the political risk insurance market jumped 33
percent to record highs of $100 billion last year, according to
data released earlier this month by the World Bank's political
risk arm, which said it expected similar growth this year.
Investors fretted about the Middle East and North Africa,
expropriation risk in Latin America and general capital
constraints, the report from the World Bank's Multilateral
Investment Guarantee Agency (MIGA) said.
The Fed's decision this week to reduce the money-printing
that has fuelled demand for risky assets is expected to drag on
growth in emerging markets next year, with Brazil, India,
Indonesia, South Africa and Turkey seen as especially vulnerable
to a sudden withdrawal of foreign cash.
But with elections due in all of the "fragile five" next
year, politicians are likely to spend money to try to keep
voters sweet rather than taking a more cautious approach.
"These are all the countries where markets have wanted to
see small twin deficits - elections make that hard to achieve,
at least on the budget side," said Charles Robertson, chief
economist at Renaissance Capital. "There is lots of potential
for markets to be jittery over these countries in 2014."
Emerging markets have already suffered from expectations of
a tapering of the Fed's bond-buying programme, which has been on
the cards for more than six months. Stocks are in the
red for the year, heavily underperforming developed markets.
But with the reduction in U.S. stimulus likely to be a theme
for the whole of 2014, politicians will be wary of voter
reaction over jobs or services.
The greater wealth that recent rapid growth has brought has
pushed popular demands beyond basic human needs, political risk
analysts say, a thread that runs from the Arab Spring uprisings
of 2011 through to this month's protests in Kiev.
"The frustration that spilled onto the streets was driven by
middle-class people beginning to assert themselves politically,"
said Christopher Torrens, director of global risk analysis at
Control Risks, which sees next year as "particularly
challenging".
Turkey turned from being an investment darling to an
investment pariah in the space of a few weeks this year after
the rough treatment of protests over a park in Istanbul, while a
corruption probe this week has increased tensions.
Brazilian commuters protested about bus fares, and
Ukrainians sought closer links to the European Union.
South Africa and India hold parliamentary elections in 2014,
while Brazil and Turkey have presidential elections. Indonesia
has both.
SOUTH AFRICA, NIGERIA
In Syria, the nearly three-year revolt against President
Bashar al-Assad suggests to investors that the Arab Spring is
not yet over, particularly as Tunisia and Egypt remain unstable.
Political risk brokers say there has been an increase in
interest in protection for this region.
"The (Syrian) conflict ... is spilling over into
neighbouring countries, worsening an already-frail security
situation," MIGA said in its report.
Across Africa, a rash of elections in the past year went off
smoothly, notably those in Kenya, where the previous vote was
marred by post-election violence in 2008.
But elections next year in South Africa - and in Nigeria in
2015 - are worrying investors.
"Expectations are for policy deterioration in South Africa
over the first half and for Nigeria in the second half,"
Philippe Pontet, director for Africa at political risk firm
Eurasia, told a recent conference call.
Risk can also come from the handover of power if a
long-standing president such as Zimbabwe's Robert Mugabe dies.
"There are countries where, if the one strong man moves on,
you end up with a vacuum, that's where you have uncertainty,"
said Peter Jenkins, co-head of political and credit risk at
insurance group Brit.
Iran and the West last month made an interim agreement to
end the stand-off over Iran's nuclear programme, designed to
allow the lifting of sanctions imposed on the Islamic Republic.
But for Francois Savary, chief investment officer of Swiss
private bank Reyl, that only adds to the risks.
Top officials in Sunni Muslim-ruled Saudi Arabia are furious
that senior U.S. officials held secret bilateral talks with
Shi'ite Iran before the agreement.
"We do not like what's happening in the Middle East, the
reaction of Saudi Arabia to U.S. foreign policy," Savary said.
"This region remains under the radar."
Savary is enthusiastic about emerging markets as a whole for
next year, but is avoiding investment in the Middle East,
including market star Dubai, because of the potential risks.
But the uncertainty can offer opportunities.
Opposition parties in India and Brazil, for example, are
seen as more business-friendly.
"(Fragile five) could be the most profitable markets to be
in, because of the potential volatility," said Robertson.
And Julian Mayo, co-chief investment officer at emerging
market fund manager Charlemagne Capital, welcomed recent steps
to quicken the pace of market reform in China.
"In China, political risk has clearly fallen. In Brazil and
India, things are better than six months ago - political risk is
if anything going down."