* Latin America, excl. Brazil, tops list of EM PE
destinations
* Less penetrated markets like Turkey, sub-Saharan Africa
become more popular
* India, Central and Eastern Europe slip in rankings
* PE investors could look to Greece for opportunities
By Clare Kane
LONDON, April 13 Latin America, excluding
Brazil, has overtaken that country to become the number one
destination for emerging market private equity investors over
the next year, as they prefer Mexico, Colombia and Peru,
according to a survey released on Friday.
Latin America jumped from fourth to first place in the
Emerging Markets Private Equity Association (EMPEA) 2012 survey
of 106 private equity investors in 28 countries, with Brazil,
China and southeast Asia trailing as favoured places.
"People will point to the attractive macroeconomic
fundamentals in (Latin America), sizable populations but also an
emerging middle class and rising spending levels among large
portions of those populations," said Jennifer Choi, vice
president of industry and external affairs at EMPEA.
"The reality is with several billion dollar-plus funds
raised for Brazil in 2011, investors are rightfully thinking
about what sorts of valuations that might create with the number
of funds, and what impact that might have on returns."
More than half of those surveyed planned to expand or start
investment in Latin America beyond Brazil over the next twelve
months and 65 percent expect returns of over 16 percent from
2011 investments in the region.
Investors expected more solid returns only in China and
Southeast Asia, where three-quarters and 71 percent of investors
respectively expected returns of over 16 percent.
The survey underlined a general shift towards emerging
markets from developed markets by private equity investors and
especially towards less penetrated markets like Latin America,
Turkey and sub-Saharan Africa.
Two-thirds of investors said they dedicated at least 11
percent of their current private equity portfolios to emerging
markets.
"The speed at which emerging markets is taking a greater
share of private equity capital far outstrips the speed at which
emerging markets economies are taking a share of the global
economy," Choi said in a phone interview with Reuters.
Sub-Saharan Africa proved more attractive in this year's
survey, moving up to fifth place from seventh in 2011, though 40
percent of investors said the scale-to-opportunity to invest was
too small and 38 percent complained about tax and regulation.
Nigeria and Kenya, with sizeable populations and middle
classes, are appealing from a private equity point of view
because of opportunities in consumer-related companies, while
Ghana has an attractive investment climate.
Russia moved up to eighth place from 10th last year, but
topped the political risk tables, with 73 percent of investors
concerned about the situation in the former communist country,
where Vladimir Putin recently won presidential elections.
India fell for the third consecutive year, moving down one
place to sixth. 20 percent of investors said competition was a
problem in the country, which ranked third in their preferred
markets in 2010.
EMPEA's Choi said India's developed capital markets
translated into fewer private equity and venture capital
opportunities, as entrepreneurs are able to access money through
IPOs.
Central and Eastern Europe fell to the bottom of this year's
rankings, sliding from eighth to tenth place. The region's close
proximity to the euro zone means it is less insulated from its
neighbours' problems than other emerging markets.
Greece is not usually considered an emerging market but
there is some "sentiment in the market" for it to be considered
as one, Choi said, and the indebted euro zone country could
offer some private equity investment opportunities.
"The assumption there would be that there will be some
distressed assets that would be right for private equity. The
question there would be is that true and which vehicles are best
positioned to tap those opportunities."