(Adds Ghana rate hike; Indonesia c.bank comment)

LONDON Feb 6 Central banks in emerging markets are under growing pressure to raise interest rates, to support their currencies and head off inflation caused by weaker exchange rates.

Some countries, such as Brazil and Indonesia, have already been raising rates. Markets may force others, such as Hungary or Thailand, into reversing hitherto dovish policies.

For a report on possible further policy tightening in emerging markets, please click on

For an interactive map on emerging market currencies: here

Following is a list of countries that have raised rates or are expected to do so in the face of an accelerating exodus of foreign investors:

GHANA - raised interest rates by 200 basis points on Feb. 6 to 18 percent to curb a fall in the cedi currency and inflation at three-year highs. It also has tightened foreign exchange rules.

TURKEY - raised all its interest rates on Jan. 29: the overnight lending rate to 12 percent from 7.75 percent, the one-week repo rate to 10 percent from 4.5 percent, and the overnight borrowing rate to 8 percent from 3.5 percent. The bank said it may tighten further if necessary.

SOUTH AFRICA - raised rates for the first time in almost six years on Jan. 30, increasing the repo rate by 50 bps to 5.50 percent.. Markets are pricing in more than 150 bps of hikes over the next six months.

INDIA - surprised markets by raising rates 25 bps on Jan. 28 to 8 percent, to dampen inflation and prepare for the risk of major capital outflows.

BRAZIL - raised rates by a bigger-than-expected 50 bps to 10.50 percent on Jan. 15. The central bank has signalled it may not be ready to slow its rate-hike cycle as inflation remains high. It has raised rates 325 bps since April.

NIGERIA - lifted cash reserve requirements on public sector deposits held by banks on Jan. 21 by 25 bps to 75 percent, reflecting concern about naira weakness. Analysts expect rates to rise 100 bps later this year.

INDONESIA - has raised rates by 175 bps since last June and next meets on Feb. 13. Central bank governor Agus Martowardojo said he would not hesitate to raise rates if needed nL3N0LB2TE

THAILAND - kept rates on hold on Jan. 22, when most analysts had expected a cut to follow a 25-bps easing in November. The central bank voted 4-3 to keep the rate at 2.25 percent, reflecting its worry that the country's political crisis could trigger capital outflows.

RUSSIA - may be forced to tighten policy if the rouble - down 5 percent this year - falls much further. The rouble slide will complicate the inflation picture and central bank plans to bring inflation down to 5 percent this year.

MEXICO - held rates steady at 3.5 percent on Jan. 31 but warned that peso depreciation may affect inflation, which is already above the central bank's 4 percent upper limit. Governor Agustin Carstens said the central bank was weighing whether monetary policy needed adjusting.

MAURITIUS - central bank governor Rundheersing Bheenick said the country needed to raise its 4.65 percent interest rate to prevent capital flight

ROMANIA - cut interest rates to a record low 3.5 percent on Feb. 4, but the move marks the end of a 175-bps rate-cut cycle, analysts said. Governor Mugur Isarescu said volatile capital flows were a risk to the inflation outlook (Compiled by Sujata Rao; Editing by Larry King)