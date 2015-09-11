By Marc Jones
| LONDON, Sept 11
investors fear that messy politics and flagging growth will
erode the credit score of other once-buoyant economies.
Like Brazil, emerging markets such as Russia and South
Africa have basked for around a decade in a the glow of
investment-grade ratings. Now they are at risk of becoming
"fallen angels", tumbling back below investment grade into junk.
A junk rating can set off a wave of capital outflows because
it automatically excludes its bonds from certain high-profile
indexes. That means some conservative funds - active managers as
well as passive ones that "track" the index - are no longer able
to buy and sell the bonds.
That can drive up international borrowing costs for
businesses and governments, with potentially destabilising
results.
With Russia becoming a fallen angel earlier this year and
Brazil halfway there, Turkey and South Africa could be next in
line. Credit default swaps (CDS), which can be used insure
against or to bet on national or corporate debt problems, forsee
a wave of EM downgrades, according to an S&P Capital model
called Market Derived Signal.
"We will continue to see CDS spread pricing in expectations
of rating cuts especially in South Africa and Turkey, given
agencies are focusing on structural issues more than anything
else these days" said Simon Quijano-Evans at Commerzbank.
And with political and commodity market worries growing just
as the global liquidity tide begins to ebb, "Ratings metrics are
so complex now," said Quijano-Evans.
"What do you weight more on, debt or lack of FX reserves? So
I think they are focusing more on reform impulses and the
possibility of pushing more reform and that's what essentially
probably drove S&P on Brazil."
The number of countries on downgrade warnings, or "negative
outlooks" in rating agency parlance, is relatively small and the
firms emphasise many emerging markets have far better finances
and currency arrangements than in the past.
Financial markets, however, are betting that not only will
South Africa and Turkey lose their investment grades, but so
will Colombia, Kazakhstan and Bahrain.
And although it may not make the crucial difference between
IG and junk, the list of countries expected to be downgraded, in
some cases heavily, include China, Chile, Mexico, Malaysia,
Indonesia, Thailand, Israel and Saudi Arabia.
As an example of what a downgrade to junk can trigger,
Russia lost investment estimated to be worth $140 billion when
it was ejected from the Barclays Global Aggregate bond index
earlier this year.
As for Brazil, JP Morgan predicts investors will dump $20
billion worth of hard currency corporate and government bonds
and another 1.5 billion of local currency debt if Moody's or
Fitch follow S&P in cutting it to junk..
South Africa also figures in the Barclays index.
Manolis Davradakis, senior economist at AXA Investment
Managers, said that normally a Brazilian downgrade would benefit
other emerging markets in the index. But this time, "further
downgrades would intensify EM portfolio debt outflows and ramp
up total EM portfolio outflows," Davradakis added.
WILLING AND ABLE?
One potential relief for oil producers such as Russia and
the Gulf states is that S&P'd and Moody's models had already
factored in oil averaging around $50-$55 a barrel in 2015.
What seems trickiest to quantify now is the impact political
problems or commodity and FX market volatility may have on
'ability' or 'willingness' to pay creditors.
Blackrock compiles a 'sovereign risk index' which looks at
fiscal space (40 percent weighting of overall score),
willingness to pay (30 pct), external finance position (20 pct)
and its financial sector health (10 pct).
Russia is right in the middle of the 50 country list in
terms of its overall score but in the bottom 5 in terms of
willingness to pay. China is in the top 8 for external finances
but in the bottom 8 when it comes to willingness to pay.
The rating agencies, however, tend to differ in how much
emphasis they put on politics. Standard and Poor's measures it
relatively formally, Fitch and Moody's more loosely.
Kevin Daly, a member of Aberdeen Asset Management's
investment committee who used to work on S&P's sovereign team,
gave Brazil's downgrade this week as an example of that
difference in approach.
"You have a heightened political risk that changes the
broader outlook of the country and that is where you get the
problem," he said.
"This is certainly a case where debt to GDP is rising and on
that you would say ability to pay has declined, but has
willingness to pay changed? Definitely not."
