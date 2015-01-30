(Repeats Thursday item)
* Russia loses investment grade credit rating from S&P
* Others may follow, factors include oil prices, instability
* Almost $260 billion in bonds risk being relegated to junk
* Brazil, Turkey, South Africa, Indonesia also at risk -bank
By Sujata Rao
LONDON, Jan 29 After a golden decade of
improvement, credit ratings for a swathe of developing economies
risk falling back to "junk", with huge potential costs for up to
a tenth of outstanding emerging market bonds.
Many mainstream investment and pension funds have rules
preventing them from holding debt unless it is classified as
investment grade by at least two of the big ratings agencies,
and a number of countries are at risk due to problems ranging
from tumbling commodity export prices to political instability.
Russia this week became the first of the major economies to
lose its investment grade status from Standard & Poor's, falling
out off the top ratings category for credits deemed to have a
low risk of default for the first time in a decade.
If Moody's and Fitch follow, conservative investors barred
from owning junk securities must sell their holdings. JPMorgan
estimates this means they may ditch $6 billion in Russian
government rouble and dollar debt.
Russia may have company. Almost $260 billion worth of
sovereign and corporate bonds - nearly a tenth of outstanding
emerging market (EM) debt - is in danger of being relegated to
junk, according to David Spegel, head of emerging debt at BNP
Paribas, who calls such credits "falling angels".
What's more, almost $1 trillion of debt is rated BBB or BBB
minus - the two lowest investment grade ranks after which junk
or "high yield" status awaits.
"After a year of political upheaval and collapsing commodity
prices, the sky is alight with EM falling angels," Spegel said.
TABLE of emerging markets ratings.
In 2010, for the first time, a majority of bonds in the EMBI
Global index of emerging market debt became investment grade
. But now a fifth of emerging market governments rated by
S&P carry negative outlooks; the agency calls emerging markets
the "weak link" in the global ratings picture.
If there is a series of downgrades, the entire index could
shift lower again, Spegel warned, adding: "The EM benchmark
index is at risk of becoming a falling angel."
Ratings models compiled by analysts at Bank of
America/Merrill Lynch show downgrade risks in Brazil, Russia,
Turkey, South Africa and Indonesia.
Some of these, such as energy importers which benefit from
falling oil prices and countries making economic reforms, may
avoid relegation.
However, ratings tend to move up and down in tandem, BofA
noted. It cited negative credit revisions in the 1980s, upgrades
in the early 1990s, downgrades in the late 1990s and another
round of upgrades this century. Two-thirds of emerging economies
are investment grade, up from 42 percent a decade ago, it added.
"Investors may well view initial downgrades not as isolated
events but as the beginning of a new trend," BofA said.
INDEX EJECTION RISK
Russian, Turkish, Brazilian and South African local bonds -
among the handful of emerging market names included in the
Barclays Global Aggregate index - risk ejection from the $2
trillion benchmark if they are downgraded.
Falling angels which lapse into junk status will also drop
out of the investment grade portion of the EMBIG index which has
up to $7 billion benchmarked, JPMorgan says.
"The big worry is for countries in the low investment grade
range, such as Russia and Brazil. Falling into the junk bond
range cuts you off from the largest segment of bond buyers,"
said Peter Marber, head of emerging debt at Loomis Sayles.
That's especially so in the case of big insurers and banks
which are extremely sensitive to ratings due to tighter
regulations on capital reserves and asset quality, he noted.
Also, company ratings tend to be constrained by the
sovereign, Marber said, adding: "So if we see countries
downgraded into high-yield status, it may trigger automatic
corporate downgrades which would dramatically restrict access to
international capital."
All this will raise capital costs for borrowers, adding to
pressures caused by the possibility of higher U.S. interest
rates and Treasury yields which will suck funds out of emerging
markets.
Exactly how much emerging bond yields will rise is
impossible to calculate. But BofA/Merrill reckons a one-notch
downgrade to junk tends to produce a 40-60 basis point increase
in yield and credit default swap spreads.
BNP's Spegel calculates that for every 10 falling angels,
spreads over U.S. treasury bond yields on the CEMBI EM corporate
debt index will widen by 125 basis points and sovereign spreads
will blow out 241 bps.
On the plus side, though, some risk is already priced in.
Russian and Kazakh bonds for instance trade as though they were
several notches into junk.
Also ratings don't much matter to dedicated emerging market
funds and increasingly to some institutional investors who may
base allocations on asset managers' analysis, rather than solely
on ratings.
Wayne Bowers, EMEA and Asia chief investment officer at
Northern Trust, says many big investors have built in the
flexibility to hold different kinds of emerging assets in recent
years. Also, he notes, while some countries' outlook has
darkened, others will benefit from reforms and cheaper oil.
"People usually understand EM is not a low-risk asset
class." Bowers said. "You will find the return profile of the
broader indexes can offset the negatives... It's not just
focused on countries that are fragile but also those that
benefit from falling oil prices."
(Reporting by Sujata Rao; editing by David Stamp)