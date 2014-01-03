LONDON Jan 3If the medicine tastes bad, it's
probably doing you good. Emerging economies might console
themselves with that thought when they're suffering market
cramps and haemorrhaging capital as the U.S. ends its monetary
stimulus.
The Federal Reserve will begin winding down, or tapering,
its $85 billion-a-month money-printing programme this month, and
emerging markets are seeing foreign investment pull back as a
result. Last year, around $30 billion fled emerging equity and
bond funds tracked by EPFR Global, provisional data shows.
That is a blow, particularly for so-called deficit
countries such as India or Turkey, which rely on foreign inflows
to plug balance-of-payment gaps. The hope is the volatility
induced by tapering will prod governments into reforms that
ultimately reduce their sensitivity to shifts in global capital.
"Policymakers are under pressure to implement reforms that
were put on the back burner. Tapering is at least getting that
narrative going," said Manik Narain, a strategist at UBS. "It's
too early to position for it, but if we do get reform it could
be the start of the rebirth of emerging markets."
The Fed's $3.7 trillion expansion of its balance sheet was a
mixed blessing for developing countries. Economic growth was
pumped up by record-low borrowing costs and hundreds of billions
of dollars in stock and bond market investments.
But with so much easy money coming in, most governments got
away with very little labour reform, privatisation, productivity
gains or improvements to power and transport infrastructure.
Progress in those areas will be key to attracting longer-term
investment in manufacturing or services.
WHAT REFORM?
Past emerging-market crises - India in 1991, Mexico in 1994,
Russia in 1998 and Turkey in 2001 - led to reforms that
transformed those economies.
Mexico and India are ahead of the game this time. Punished
by investors for messy politics and current account deficits,
India has begun to shrink budget deficits, cut some subsidies
and raise energy tariffs. Expectations of reform after the
Indian elections due in mid-2014 have helped the rupee
rise 11 percent from record lows in mid-2013.
Energy-sector reform kept the Mexican peso's 2013 loss
versus the dollar to 1.6 percent, compared with 10
percent-plus falls elsewhere in Latin America.
But analysts say elections in a range of countries this year
will discourage unpopular reforms for now. Any proposed changes
in Russia or South Africa could be hampered by healthy prices
for their oil and metals exports.
"(The volatility) has spurred reform in some countries, but
it's not EM-wide, that's for sure," said Christian Keller, head
of EEMEA research at Barclays in London.
Capital Economics told clients that policymakers had an
opportunity to undertake supply-side reform, but it feared that
"incumbent governments may try to boost re-election prospects by
pushing ahead with populist spending plans, causing current
account deficits to widen further."
'LET'S GET ON WITH IT'
Considering all that possibility and taking a longer-term
view, a quick end to money printing is probably not a bad thing
Brazilian central bank governor Alexandre Tombini may have
spoken for many emerging-market policymakers when he recently
called U.S. policy "normalisation" a "net positive". The sooner
the Fed withdrew its stimulus, the better, he said.
That is unsurprising. The Fed's money printing gave central
bankers headaches, by fuelling explosive spending and debt,
property bubbles, price and currency inflation.
As domestic interest rates were cut to levels well below
what was justified by fundamentals, current account gaps blew
out. Brazil's deficit, for instance, is running at 3.5 percent
of annual economic output, up from 1 percent in September 2009.
"Policymakers are focusing on short-term volatility, which
means they are too busy to focus on longer-term issues. The
later the tapering the bigger the imbalances," said David
Hauner, head of EEMEA fixed income strategy and economics at
Bank of America Merrill Lynch.
As tapering progresses, markets will be able to better
reward reformers and punish the laggards, by focusing more on
country-specific factors, Hauner said, adding:
"The best for emerging markets will be: 'let's get this
done, have the U.S. Treasury yields repriced to 3.50 percent or
so and let's move on'."
