LONDON Dec 15 Russia's rouble has tumbled to
successive record lows against the dollar, shrugging off central
bank interventions and interest rate rises, and paying heed to
only one factor - the oil price.
Brent crude futures have chalked up losses of 45
percent since the start of this year, touching five-year lows
near $60 per barrel on Monday amid oversupply and weak demand.
The rouble too has fallen almost 45 percent against the
dollar this year, moving in lock-step to the price of oil
as the following graphic shows:
link.reuters.com/deq63w
To defend the currency, Russia's central bank cranked up its
main lending rate by 100 basis points last Thursday to 10.5
percent - the fifth increase so far this year..
It has also spent around $75 billion in currency interventions.
The size of last week's rate rise was not nearly enough to
break the rouble's fall because it was based on an assumption
that oil prices had stabilised, said Per Hammarlund, head of
emerging market strategy at SEB in Stockholm.
"To change momentum they would need to hike by 200 basis
points as a minimum to change the correlation with the oil
price," Hammarlund said.
The fall in oil prices is a bad omen for the Russian economy
at a time when it is also being hurt by Western sanctions
imposed over the Ukraine crisis. Energy provides roughly half of
Russia's export revenue and is its main source of hard currency.
The following graphic shows Russia's economic growth tends to
move in tandem with the oil price:
link.reuters.com/nep63w
Already, the World Bank estimates the economy will shrink
0.7 percent next year, assuming an average oil price of $78 per
barrel. Moscow is predicting a contraction of 0.8 percent in
2015, basing this on an average of $80.
Analysts polled by Reuters in early December predicted
Brent crude would average $82.50 per barrel in 2015
but some are expected to cut forecasts further.
Barclays for instance predicts oil at $67 a barrel in the first
half of 2015.
(Graphic by Vincent Flasseur; editing by David Stamp)