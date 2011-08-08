NEW YORK Aug 8 Emerging market sovereign nations are unlikely to be affected by Standard & Poor's historic decision to cut the U.S. credit rating from its top-tier AAA status, the firm said on Monday.

"I don't think it is going to have a direct knock-on effect," John Chambers, chairman of S&P's sovereign ratings committee, said in a conference call.

S&P cut the rating for the world's largest economy late on Friday to AA-plus from AAA, citing concerns about the government's budget deficit and rising debt burden. For details, see [ID:nN1E774236]

Economic and fiscal reforms undertaken by emerging market nations in the last decade, however, means they are fiscally stronger than they were and their external debt positions "for a variety of reasons is much stronger now than it used to be," Chamber said.

"Of course many of them are benefiting from favorable terms of trade, which is not a ratings factor because that changes over time. But many of them are in better shape. You would have to go through one by one to have a nuanced appraisal."

Expanding upon Chamber's abasement, David Beers, the head of the firm's global sovereign ratings, said questionable growth prospects for the United States, Europe, and Japan does focus attention on emerging market nations, particularly China, that have been filling in the void left by the developed world.

"But many emerging market sovereigns, their own economic prospects are very much dependent on global trade patterns, so that the future growth trajectory of China and the prospects for some of the advanced economies are very important in terms of how they are going to fare over the next couple of years," Beers said. (Reporting by Daniel Bases, Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)