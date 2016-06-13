* More interest in frontier markets such as emerging Asia
* Real estate growing strongly at expense of fixed income
* Overall confidence resilient, net inflows prevailing
By Claire Milhench
LONDON, June 13 Sovereign investors have cut
their exposure to global bonds, preferring higher-yielding
alternatives such as real estate, and are also adding to
frontier market holdings, a study by asset manager Invesco
showed on Monday.
Sovereign investors, a category that includes everything
from state pension funds to domestic development funds and
future generation funds, are falling short of their return
targets due to volatile stock markets and near-zero or even
negative interest rates in many Western markets.
The Invesco study, which covers 77 sovereign investors and
reserve managers representing $8.96 trillion of assets, found
that the average annual return of 4.1 percent had undershot
investors' original target of 5.9 percent last year.
Returns are expected to undershoot again in 2016 by 1.3
percentage points.
"It's been a difficult environment over the last 12 months
with market volatility, and some of them are funded from
commodities, and there's been volatility there too," said Alex
Millar, head of EMEA sovereigns, Middle East and Africa
institutional sales at Invesco.
The disappointing performance is prompting sovereign
investors to rotate out of listed equity and bond markets into
more illiquid assets. Global fixed income allocations for the
average sovereign investor portfolio fell to 16 percent in 2015,
down from 20 percent in 2014 and from 25 percent in 2012.
Meanwhile, the average exposure to real estate,
infrastructure and private equity rose to 13.8 percent, up from
9.2 percent in 2014.
Real estate is the fastest growing sector in this segment,
as it is easier to access. More than 62 percent remain
underweight infrastructure relative to their target allocation,
whilst 52 percent are underweight private equity.
"Most sovereigns have found it difficult to deploy assets in
these areas," Invesco noted. As a result, fewer sovereign
investors now expect to increase their actual allocations to
private equity and infrastructure.
"The practicalities of accessing infrastructure are
challenging," said Millar, highlighting issues such as sourcing
deals and winning bids.
He added that on average it took three-and-a-half years from
making the decision to invest in infrastructure to actually
getting it done, compared with two years in real estate.
Sovereign investors showed a growing interest in frontier
markets, with allocations to emerging Asia standing at 2.3
percent in 2015, up from 1.6 percent in 2014. The allocation to
Africa grew to 0.9 percent from 0.6 percent, despite problems in
markets such as Nigeria.
But sovereign investors became less willing to overlook
political and regulatory concerns in Brazil, Russia and China in
order to hit target allocations, Invesco said.
From year-end 2014 to 2015 the average asset allocation to
Russia and central Europe fell to 1.5 percent from 1.9 percent,
whilst China fell to 1.7 percent from 2.2 percent.
However, beyond a few switched or consolidated mandates,
sovereigns do not appear to have withdrawn existing assets from
any emerging market, Invesco said.
"They are quite strategic, they won't flip their portfolios
around tactically year-on-year ... but we are seeing some fine
tuning," Millar said.
The study also found that investor confidence remained
relatively high, with the average sovereign investor withdrawing
or cancelling only 3 percent of assets.
This is Invesco's fourth annual survey of global sovereign
asset management, which covers 66 percent of sovereign assets
and 25 percent of foreign reserves.
(Reporting by Claire Milhench)