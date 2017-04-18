US STOCKS-Oil drop, weak data weigh on Wall St; Fed move looms
* Dow up 0.03 pct, S&P down 0.11 pct, Nasdaq down 0.05 pct (Updates to early afternoon)
LONDON, April 18 Turkish dollar bonds rose across the curve on Tuesday to five-month highs after President Tayyip Erdogan's narrow victory in a referendum on constitutional change granted him sweeping powers.
The most-traded 2030, 2034, 2036 and 2045 issues rose up to 0.5 cents according to Tradeweb data, to hit their highest levels since early November 2016, ,,.
The constitutional changes could keep Erdogan in power until 2029 or beyond. Late on Monday the cabinet extended a state of emergency by three months, the third such extension since a failed coup attempt last July.
Turkish five-year credit default swaps were trading at 233 basis points, according to IHS Markit data, unchanged since close of business on Friday at a two-week low.
(Reporting by Claire Milhench; Editing by Andrew Heavens)
* Dow up 0.03 pct, S&P down 0.11 pct, Nasdaq down 0.05 pct (Updates to early afternoon)
LONDON, June 14 European shares pulled back on Wednesday, as energy stocks fell on tumbling crude prices and banks were hit after weak U.S. data raised questions over future rate hikes in the world's biggest economy.
LONDON, June 14 Romania could be in a position to join the euro within 8 years, central bank policymaker Daniel Daianu board member said on Wednesday, though it would have to see improvements in the set-up and running of the euro area bloc.