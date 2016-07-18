LONDON, July 18 Turkish dollar bond prices fell
on Monday and debt insurance costs rose after a coup attempt
late on Friday was foiled by the government but raised fresh
concerns about political risks and the economy.
The average yield spread on Turkish dollar bonds versus
Treasuries rose 8 basis points to 279 bps on the EMBI Global
bond index while bond prices fell across the curve.
However, after initial falls to catch up with steep lira
losses on Friday, markets were starting to recover.
The most-traded 2036 issue fell more than three cents at one
point, Tradeweb data showed and yields rose
more than 10 bps. The 2024 issue fell half a cent for a 15 bps
rise in yields.
Markit data showed five-year credit default swaps rose 16
bps from Friday's close to 241 bps, the highest in 12 days.
(Reporting by Sujata Rao, editing by Karin Strohecker)