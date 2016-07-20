HIGHLIGHTS-The Trump presidency on Jan 31 at 1:40 P.M. EST/1840 GMT
Jan 31 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Tuesday:
LONDON, July 20 Turkish debt insurance costs rose to their highest in almost a month on Wednesday, with five-year credit default swaps jumping 10 basis points to 283 bps, according to data from Markit.
Turkey faces economic and political upheaval as President Tayyip Erdogan has reacted to last Friday's failed coup by purging thousands of opponents from the army, judiciary, universities and civil service.
Five-year CDS stood at 223 bps just before the coup and have risen sharply this week, especially as Turkey looks likely to lose its investment grade credit rating.
(Reporting by Sujata Rao; editing by Nigel Stephenson)
Jan 31 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Tuesday:
* Priced a $802 million structured agency credit risk debt notes offering
* EP ENERGY ANNOUNCES OFFERING OF ITS SENIOR SECURED NOTES DUE 2025