LONDON, July 21 The Turkish lira's implied
volatility against the dollar surged on Thursday to 13-month
highs as the imposition of a state of emergency after a failed
coup raised fears of ratings downgrades and a capital exodus.
The lira has weakened around 7 percent against the dollar
since last Friday's coup attempt.
One-month implied vol - a gauge of expected swings in a
currency - jumped to a high of 17.875 percent Reuters
data showed. The measure was under 10 percent last Friday before
the coup attempt. Three-month vols were at their highest since
last September.
(Reporting by Sujata Rao, editing by Nigel Stephenson)