By Marc Jones and Sujata Rao
| LONDON, July 18
LONDON, July 18 Turkey's investment-grade credit
rating is hanging by a thread after last week's attempted coup
and any further deterioration would force some conservative
investors to dump billions of dollars worth of Turkish assets.
Brazil and Russia showed what the loss of investment-grade
status can do last year: when they were cut to speculative or
"junk" grade, their bonds, stock markets and currencies plunged.
Turkey now faces a similar threat. Standard and Poor's
already rates the country BB+, its highest junk grade, but it
remains on the last rung of the investment grade ladder at
Moody's and Fitch, which rate Turkey Baa3 and BBB- respectively.
A cut by either ratings firm would take Turkey's average
sovereign rating to junk for the first time in three years,
while its banks, which borrow heavily on international bond and
loan markets, would also see their ratings lowered.
"A downgrade looks more likely than it did last week," said
Kieran Curtis, a portfolio manager at Standard Life Investments.
"The question is, if Turkey gets downgraded as a result of
this instability does that affect the amount of financing
available, and if so how does it affect the growth model?"
Any rating decisions could depend on the government's policy
response to the turmoil surrounding Friday's failed coup. Deputy
Prime Minister Mehmet Simsek said the government had decided on
"all necessary measures" while the central bank pledged to
provide unlimited liquidity to banks.
Moody's is scheduled to review Turkey's rating on August 5
and said on Monday it would "monitor the situation."
Fitch's next official review date is August 19. It said in a
statement on Monday that the coup and the government's
subsequent crackdown had "the capacity to weaken sovereign
creditworthiness".
"The political fallout could refocus attention on Turkey's
large external financing requirement," Fitch said, referring to
the country's $30 billion plus current account deficit.
S&P said on Monday it would also assess the implication of
events in the coming days.
MORE TIME
Some in the financial markets already seem to be pricing in
a downgrade. A model used by S&P's research unit calculates that
Turkish credit default swap (CDS) prices are now trading as a BB
credit, one notch below the official S&P rating on Turkey, and
two notches below the Moody's and Fitch ratings.
Turkish five-year CDS rose 24 basis points to 249 bps on
Monday, data from Markit showed. That is higher than junk-rated
Russia but less than South Africa, which is widely expected to
lose its investment-grade rating in coming months.
Turkey's fundamentals were already mixed before the coup
attempt, with a model run by ICBC Standard Bank showing that its
current account deficit and inflation were worse than other BBB-
rated countries, while economic growth was stronger.
Emerging market money managers often have leeway to invest
in lower-rated credits, and Marco Ruijer of NN Investment
Partners said he was thinking of buying more Turkish debt after
prices fell on Monday.
Rob Drijkoningen, head of emerging debt at Neuberger
Bermann, meanwhile noted that Turkey's local currency debt is
rated investment-grade by all three major agencies, meaning that
one downgrade would not affect the average score.
Local debt could even benefit in the short-term should the
central bank cut interest rates on Tuesday more aggressively
than forecast, after reducing rates at every meeting in the past
four months. Whether to buy will pose a dilemma for
international investors who are seeing returns crushed by low or
sub-zero bond yields in the West and Japan.
On Monday, Turkish 10-year yields spiked more than 60 basis
points to three-week highs of around 9.5 percent.
Guido Chamorro, a portfolio manager at Pictet, said a 25-50
basis point cut was "a base-case scenario unless the central
bank wants to send a louder message."
"This could potentially be positive for local rates," he
added.
(Additional reporting by Karin Strohecker; Editing by Catherine
Evans)