LONDON May 12 Ukraine's foreign exchange restrictions, including a bar on profit and dividend repatriation, will remain in place for now, central bank governor Valeriia Gontareva said on Thursday, highlighting the need for currency stability.

Faced with a currency collapse in the wake of a separatist rebellion in eastern Ukraine, the central bank imposed limits on dollar purchases, obliged banks to convert 75 percent of foreign currency deposits into hryvnia and prohibited foreign investors from taking profits out of the country.

The original intention had been to scrap the restrictions in April this year. But Gontareva said that despite recent signs of stabilisation in the economy and currency, the hryvnia was not out of the woods yet as the recovery had been delayed by three months of political turmoil earlier this year.

She did not give a timeline for scrapping the restrictions.

"Last year when we introduced all those draconian measures, we already agreed a roadmap of liberalisation of these measures with the IMF... But this programme is not time-based, it is fact-based, which means when we reach a certain level of reserves, we ease some particular measures," she told Reuters.

Speaking on the sidelines of the annual meeting of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development in London, she added: "We still believe it is time for liberalisation. We want to liberalise, gradually of course, our restrictions but also one day see our new currency regulation."

Investors earlier in the day had asked Gontareva about why their were not able to repatriate earnings from the country.

The governor said the central bank needed to replenish its reserves, aiming to raise them to $18.6 billion by the end of the year from $13.4 billion at present. The bank purchased $700 million on the market in April, she added.

"We are collecting information from all the banks, so we can understand what amount of profits they want to repatriate. It is not a dangerous amount, but we cannot allow it to happen at once because there will be immediate pressure on the exchange rate," she said.

"We suppose it will be $500-$600 million. We may divide that in half then (allow for repatriations) in monthly installments."

Gontareva, credited with steering Ukraine out of its currency crisis, is also on a mission to clean up the banking sector. She earlier told an EBRD session that around a third of Ukraine's banks were "money-laundering operations".

"Thirty-five banks will form the basis of the banking sector. They have 90 percent of assets," she said.

IMF TRANCHES

Ukraine, which has a $17.5 billion financial lifeline from the International Monetary Fund, has not received any tranches of that money since August. A Fund delegation is currently visiting Kiev to evaluate its progress on necessary reforms.

Gontareva, who met with the mission head before travelling to London, said that as far as reforms were concerned the central bank had done most of the heavy lifting so far.

Inflation is due to come down to the 12 percent target this year, a banking sector clean-up is already under way, and interest rates will fall further as inflation declines, she told a conference session earlier.

The central bank recently cut interest rates to 19 percent from 22 percent.

"There are no issues from the central bank side. But we need progress in pension reform, healthcare reform. We should start immediately to consider these measures," Gontareva said.

She noted that the new government had already raised utility tariffs as demanded by the fund and parliament is to reconvene in May to pass laws that are a further precondition to securing the money.

"I'd like not just for the central bank to deliver everything... It's their homework to do now, the ball is in their territory," she said, referring to the government.

While interest rates were likely to fall, crucial pieces of the jigsaw were missing, she said.

"How can (banks) lend when there are problems with the judicial system, there is no credit protection? This is the territory of the government. After that I can be ready with monetary policy, with lower interest rates," she added. (Editing by Hugh Lawson)