LONDON Oct 16 Bonds from emerging nations like
Israel and Tunisia that have top ratings due to special U.S.
government-backed guarantees will instantly lose those premiums
if Washington stumbles into a default.
Lawmakers in the United States appeared to be closing in on
a deal on Wednesday to raise the country's $16.7 trillion
borrowing limit but rating firms have warned that if talks fail
and payments are missed, the result would be a default.
For Israel and Tunisia, which have been helped by Washington
in the past with U.S. guarantees on their bonds, this could
intensify the wider global market turmoil that a U.S. default
could trigger.
"If the U.S. government were to go to default (S/D rating),
the guaranteed notes would drop to the ratings of respective
sovereigns," said Moritz Kraemer, Chief Rating Officer at
Standard and Poor's.
The guaranteed bonds were downgraded in line with the United
States back in 2011 when S&P became the first agency to remove
its prized AAA rating from the world's biggest economy. The
other agencies say they would do the same if they cut
Washington, although Fitch says it doesn't rate any of the bonds
concerned.
"Ratings that are directly linked to the U.S. government's
rating would move in lock-step with any U.S. sovereign rating
action," said Moody's.
The U.S. guarantees were provided to help countries whose
market access has been stifled by political upheaval. Israel
issued more than $4 billion in U.S. government-backed debt in
2003/2004 while Tunisia issued $485 million last year.
The United States also said in August it had agreed to
guarantee a dollar bond for Jordan of up to $1.25 billion, with
the aim of having the guarantee in place by this month.
The bonds' prices are likely to fall if the United States is
downgraded but there has been limited impact so far as
investors focus on the likelihood of a last-minute deal.
"It is still unlikely that the impasse in the U.S. will
result in failure to pay interest obligations," said Daniel
Broby, chief investment officer at Silk Invest, adding:
"Tunisia is more impacted by local politics and its own budget
issues."
The impact on supranational institutions such as the World
Bank which are backed by the United States via its funding would
be less clear-cut.
"Supranational criteria is much more nuanced and to a large
part based on the intrinsic financial strength of the
multilateral," said S&P's Kraemer.
"The World Bank etc ... are not a direct derivative of the
U.S. rating and the institutions do not depend on budget
transfers from the Treasury."
