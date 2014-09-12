SINGAPORE, Sept 12 (IFR) - With more than a quarter of 2014
remaining, Asian issuers have already sold more bonds in
dollars, euros and yen this year than ever before, taking
advantage of easy monetary policies to lock in financing at low
fixed rates.
Asian issuers, excluding Japan and Australasia, have raised
US$143.6bn, with US$1bn of new issues on Thursday night taking
the total comfortably past last year's US$142.8bn record,
according to Thomson Reuters data.
International bond sales from Asia have now hit a record for
three years running, and have doubled since 2009. Volumes for
the following years are likely to remain high as earlier deals
mature and are refinanced with new bonds, market participants
said.
"The growth of Asia's credit markets continues apace,
helping underpin the region's economic expansion", Alexi Chan,
head of debt capital markets for Asia Pacific at HSBC,
said by email. "We are seeing unprecedented levels of global
investor liquidity focused on Asia."
Investors with cash to invest are seeking out Asia as
geopolitical tensions in Europe and the Middle East have made
them wary of investing in those regions. Investors who fled
risky assets in the US earlier this year also are looking for
more generous returns elsewhere.
"Asia has been attracting steady inflow as a relatively
stable destination and Asian credits still offer a yield pick-up
[compared to similar credits in the US]," said a portfolio
manager from a major US hedge fund.
MORE TO COME
Bankers say bond sales are heating up again after a quiet
summer, so the final total for 2014 could far exceed last
year's. Deutsche Bank, for example, expects Asian companies will
sell another US$25bn of bonds in the major G3 currencies this
year.
"[Financial institutions] will be the largest contributor
for the rest of the year, and we are going to see a healthy clip
of high-yield corporate issuances from Indonesia, India and
China. Also there is a well-defined pipeline from South Korea
IG," said Herman van den Wall Bake, head of fixed income capital
markets for Asia at Deutsche Bank.
The action started right away in September with US$4.74bn
sold in the first week alone. Expectations are new issue volume
will remain brisk this month as some market participants predict
the monthly total alone will exceed US$20bn.
BASEL BONDS
Bank capital, especially Basel III-qualifying offerings
from China, is likely to account for the bulk of the new issues
for the rest of the year.
Bank of China and ICBC are preparing
to sell a combined US$12.2bn in Basel III-compliant Additional
Tier 1 securities in the offshore market. Fitch Ratings expects
US$20bn in AT1 and Tier 2 capital to be issued by the big five
Chinese banks by the end of the year, both onshore and offshore.
Indian banks are also expected to tap the offshore market,
but for senior bonds instead of Basel III-eligible capital.
Indian Bank and Allahabad Bank are planning
to raise about US$500m each while UCO Bank has also
hired banks for a Reg S-only deal.
CORPORATE PIPELINE
In Korea, many of the frequent issuers are likely to tap the
market again before the end of the year, a Singapore-based DCM
banker said. The growing pipeline includes Korea Hydro & Nuclear
Power, Hana Bank, Korea Expressway
and Korea Western Power.
High-yield borrowers, which have been relatively quiet this
year, are also likely to fill their funding requirements in the
following months while interest rates remain conducive.
Investment-grade issuers, meanwhile, may take a breather
after a hectic financing schedule earlier this year.
Excluding financial institutions, Asian corporations have
already raised US$28.8bn more in G3 bonds this year than last
year at this time (US$114.8bn).
"We don't see imminent refinancing needs from IG
corporates," Deutsche's Bake said. "Many of them are likely to
kick the ball forward to the first quarter of next year in order
to defer negative carry closer to their actual refinancing
needs. We believe most of the IG corporate funding this year is
behind us."
