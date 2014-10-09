* State Council issues regulations on municipal bonds
* Central govt will not bail out local debt
* Analysts see Rmb1trn of muni bond sales in 2015
By Lianting Tu
SINGAPORE, Oct 8 (IFR) - China has taken a big step towards
the resolution of its mounting local government debt burden with
the introduction of a legal framework allowing cities and
provinces to issue debt directly.
Last week's regulations make it clear that the central
government will not bail out local obligations, a key step in
creating a municipal bond market that analysts expect will reach
Rmb1trn (US$164bn) of new issues in 2015.
"The amendment to the budget law provided the necessary
legal foundation to develop the municipal bond market in China,"
said Julia Wang, a Hong Kong-based economist at HSBC.
"The State Council directive is an important step toward
clarifying where liabilities ultimately lie."
China amended the budget law in August to allow local
governments to issue debt, and a Rmb109bn pilot scheme involving
10 municipal and provincial issuers has been in place since May.
Last week's regulations from the State Council provide
further details on eligible borrowers, the use of proceeds and
the fate of existing local government borrowings.
New debt must be raised directly by local governments -
namely provinces and special administrative regions - and not
through associated companies.
Proceeds can finance public projects that generate no
income, such as parks and schools, and projects with defined
income streams, such as toll roads. Municipalities cannot,
however, use bonds to cover routine expenditures such as staff
salaries.
CONTINGENT LIABILITIES
Under previous rules, municipalities either needed the
Ministry of Finance to issue debt on their behalf, or had to
resort to indirect financing platforms, so-called local
government funding vehicles (LGFVs), to circumvent restrictions
on direct borrowings.
The arms-length arrangement means it is often unclear if the
government is legally responsible for servicing the LGFV's debt,
even though investors assume their bonds are protected by an
implicit government guarantee. No local government issuer has
yet defaulted on a bond.
That approach, however, has led to an unregulated build-up
in local government liabilities, particularly in recent years as
municipalities borrowed heavily to maintain economic growth.
Investment accounts for about 40% of China's GDP, and there
are concerns that heavy spending on inefficient projects has
left local governments burdened with unsustainable debts that
ultimately will become central government liabilities.
As of June 30 2013, China's local governments were directly
responsible for Rmb10.9trn (US$1.8trn) of outstanding debt,
raised off balance sheet through various platforms including
LGFVs.
However, after factoring in contingent liabilities, such as
the obligations of municipal-owned enterprises, total debt
reached Rmb17.9trn, according to data from China's National
Audit Office. Financing raised through LGFVs accounted for
almost 40% of total debt.
"Investments are very important for China's economic growth.
The new regulations are intended to discipline local governments
into financing their investments in a more sustainable manner,"
HBSC's Wang said.
RISK FOCUS
In a bid to deal with the existing debt, the central
government is now going through a screening process to identify
which LGFV debts have full local government support, which ones
are contingent liabilities for local governments and which ones
don't carry any support.
The new framework paves the way for debt swaps and
restructuring of existing local government debt, and should
improve local governments' financial sustainability and reduce
overall systematic risk in China's economy and financial system,
economists at UBS wrote in an October 8 research note.
Terry Gao, Hong Kong-based director for international public
finance at Fitch Ratings, also welcomed the measures.
"There are three points that are progressive in the latest
reform. The first is the central government said for the first
time that they will not bail out the local governments's debts,"
he said.
Second on Gao's list is the central government's roadmap to
solve the existing local government debt problem, and third the
accountability of local government officials for their debt and
leverage management.
"Previously the key metrics to gauge the performance of
local government officials was the local GDP growth. But now
they will need to balance their investment and funding
decisions," Gao said.
REFINANCING WAVE
The State Council's pledge not to bail out local debts will
mean that investors reward the healthier provincial and
municipal governments with lower funding costs.
"The new regulations are also trying to reinforce the idea
that the government will not assume all liabilities
indiscriminately," said Wang.
"Local governments should meet their share of the
liabilities. Beyond that, the government's role is in
supervision and maintaining systematic stability."
Analysts do not expect municipalities to turn to the bond
market this year, as this year's Rmb109.2bn quota for municipal
bond issuance, set when the pilot scheme was announced in May,
is unlikely to change.
UBS, however, expects as much as Rmb1trn (US$163bn) of new
muni bonds may be issued to fill the financing gap in 2015.
"Separately, the swapping of old local government debt with
new bonds will likely be gradual as it will take time to examine
and regroup the old debt stock and for the new local bond market
to develop," UBS analysts said in the October 8 note.
(Reporting by Lianting Tu; Editing by Daniel Stanton and Steve
Garton.)