By Lianting Tu
SINGAPORE, Oct 14 (IFR) - The United Kingdom government
has released price guidance on a debut three-year
offshore renminbi bond at a yield in the area of 2.9%.
The move follows an investor presentation in London
yesterday by officials from HM Treasury, and confirms that
Britain will be the first foreign country to issue bonds in
China's currency.
The Bank of England is acting as HM Treasury's agent in
managing the sale of the renminbi bond. No target size has been
announced, but market participants are expecting a Rmb2bn
(US$325m) deal.
The proceeds of the bond will be used to finance the
nation's reserves. Currently, Britain only holds reserves in US
dollars, euros, yen and Canadian dollars, so a British RMB
sovereign bond signals the RMB's potential as a future reserve
currency, according to a statement from the HM Treasury.
Bank of China, HSBC and Standard
Chartered are leading the trade.
(Reporting by Lianting Tu, editing by Daniel Stanton.)