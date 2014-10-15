SINGAPORE, Oct 15 (IFR) - Bank of China has
announced price guidance for its debut offering of contingent
convertible preference shares at a yield of 6.875%-7.000%.
The Basel III-compliant Additional Tier 1 offering will be
capped at US$6.5bn, matching the offshore AT1 quota the
state-owned bank obtained from regulators this year.
Indications of interest reached US$14bn prior to the
announcement and include anchor orders of US$4.5bn-US$5bn.
Private banks will get a 25-cent rebate.
The Reg S pref shares feature a call at the end of the fifth
year. They will be subordinated to all of BOC's debt
obligations, including Tier 2 instruments, and will rank senior
to ordinary shares.
The dividend will be reset at the end of year 6 and every 5
years thereafter. The reset rate will be the prevailing 5-year
Treasuries plus the initial spread.
The dividend can be cancelled at the discretion of the board
on a non-cumulative basis, subject to shareholder approval.
The pref shares will also feature a common equity Tier 1
trigger of 5.125%, at which point they will convert, in whole or
in part, into the bank's Hong Kong-listed H-shares at
HK$3.44 each. The shares will also be converted if China's
banking regulator declares BOC to be no longer viable, in line
with the loss-absorption trigger on BOC's Tier 2 capital
instruments.
Bank of China International is leading the trade alongside
BNP Paribas, China Merchants Securities (HK), CITIC Securities
International, Credit Suisse, HSBC, Morgan Stanley and Standard
Chartered.
(By Lianting Tu, editing by Daniel Stanton.)