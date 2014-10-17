SINGAPORE/LONDON, Oct 17 (IFR) - The United Kingdom this week became the first foreign country to issue offshore renminbi bonds, with a smoothly executed offering that reflected the Chinese currency's growing global appeal and London's efforts to become the world's trading hub.

The Rmb3bn (US$490m) Dim Sum offering drew demand of around Rmb5.8bn from 85 accounts, making it the largest renminbi bond to date from any non-Chinese issuer.

Almost half the issue went to investors beyond Asia, underlining the growing global depth of the Dim Sum bond market.

The proceeds will be used to finance the UK's reserves, which are held in the government's Exchange Equalisation Account and include financial assets denominated in foreign currencies, gold and International Monetary Fund Special Drawing Rights. In particular, the proceeds are expected to be reinvested in the offshore renminbi market, according to a statement from HM Treasury.

The print has set a benchmark for other European issuers as London seeks to become the region's centre for deals in the Chinese currency.

"The appetite for offshore renminbi investments is growing steadily both within and outside Asia and we expect more deals to follow in this space. It will be an interesting development to follow and partake in," said Prabhakar Sundaresan, global head of capital markets FIG at Standard Chartered Bank, one of the three leads on the issue.

The transaction priced to yield 2.70%, the tight end of final guidance of 2.75% (plus/minus 5bp), and well inside initial guidance of 2.90% area.

"There were some accounts that were sensitive to a higher yield and they dropped out," said Chris Jones, global head of local currency syndicate at HSBC, a deal lead. "However, while that was happening, more accounts were joining. So, there was a net positive flow of both accounts and aggregate book size."

Just over half of the bonds were allocated to Asian investors, who generally have more renminbi to deploy. About one third went to European investors and the rest went to the Americas.

In terms of investor types, banks bought a chunky 64%.

"(The deal is) more suited to banks that receive deposits in offshore renminbi than asset managers like us," said a Singapore-based EM portfolio manager.

Central banks and official institutions bought 17% and fund managers bought 19%. London lift

The trade is a step to boost London's status further as an international renminbi hub.

"This issue is small in size, but will help bring the usage of renminbi to the attention of UK investors," said Andy Seaman, London-based partner and portfolio manager of an offshore renminbi fund at Stratton Street.

"FX (foreign exchange) trading volumes in renminbi are growing very rapidly and, on current growth trends, extremely rapid. The renminbi is likely to overtake sterling to become the third most actively traded currency in the world before the end of next year."

Jones at HSBC added: "When people ask why we don't have US$1bn-equivalent renminbi deals, if you go back to pre-euro era, a Deutsche mark benchmark deal was only DM300m (US$154m at the time). The offshore renminbi market is only seven years old and has already surpassed that level. So, it's definitely growing very rapidly."

Also this week, Russia and China agreed to a Rmb150bn currency-swap agreement, while ICBC Asia sold a Rmb180m Dim Sum bond in Seoul on October 14, becoming the first international issuer to sell paper in the currency in South Korea.

As a payments currency, however, the renminbi still accounts for a relatively small portion of global trade flows. As of August, the Chinese unit was the seventh-ranked global payments currency and accounted for 1.64% of global payments, according to the SWIFT website.

London boasts the largest amount of renminbi foreign exchange trading in the world. Last year, London accounted for an average of US$25.3bn-equivalent of trading a day, up 50% from 2012.

The UK accounts for 60% of European renminbi activities overall, second only to Hong Kong in markets outside China, based on StanChart estimates.

"This offshore renminbi bond epitomises the bridge strengthening the East-West corridor reinforcing the deep connections between UK and Asia," said Sundaresan.

In the first eight months this year, total offshore renminbi assets, including deposits, bonds and loans, grew 30% year on year to Rmb2.5trn (£256bn), according to a StanChart research report.

This is the second time the UK has issued in niche bond markets in the last five months, after it sold a £200m five-year sukuk in June.

While the UK is the first foreign sovereign to issue a Dim Sum bond, other issuers in country have already set a precedent in selling London-listed renminbi bonds.

BP issued a Rmb700m London-listed bond in September 2011, while HSBC followed suit with a Rmb2bn print in April 2012.

The UK has ratings of Aa1 from Moody's, AAA from Standard & Poor's and AA+ from Fitch, though this bond is unrated. (Reporting by Lianting Tu, Michael Turner, Helene Durand. Editing by Daniel Stanton.)