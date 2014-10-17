SINGAPORE/LONDON, Oct 17 (IFR) - The United Kingdom
this week became the first foreign country to issue
offshore renminbi bonds, with a smoothly executed offering that
reflected the Chinese currency's growing global appeal and
London's efforts to become the world's trading hub.
The Rmb3bn (US$490m) Dim Sum offering drew demand of around
Rmb5.8bn from 85 accounts, making it the largest renminbi bond
to date from any non-Chinese issuer.
Almost half the issue went to investors beyond Asia,
underlining the growing global depth of the Dim Sum bond market.
The proceeds will be used to finance the UK's reserves,
which are held in the government's Exchange Equalisation Account
and include financial assets denominated in foreign currencies,
gold and International Monetary Fund Special Drawing Rights. In
particular, the proceeds are expected to be reinvested in the
offshore renminbi market, according to a statement from HM
Treasury.
The print has set a benchmark for other European issuers as
London seeks to become the region's centre for deals in the
Chinese currency.
"The appetite for offshore renminbi investments is growing
steadily both within and outside Asia and we expect more deals
to follow in this space. It will be an interesting development
to follow and partake in," said Prabhakar Sundaresan, global
head of capital markets FIG at Standard Chartered Bank, one of
the three leads on the issue.
The transaction priced to yield 2.70%, the tight end of
final guidance of 2.75% (plus/minus 5bp), and well inside
initial guidance of 2.90% area.
"There were some accounts that were sensitive to a higher
yield and they dropped out," said Chris Jones, global head of
local currency syndicate at HSBC, a deal lead. "However, while
that was happening, more accounts were joining. So, there was a
net positive flow of both accounts and aggregate book size."
Just over half of the bonds were allocated to Asian
investors, who generally have more renminbi to deploy. About one
third went to European investors and the rest went to the
Americas.
In terms of investor types, banks bought a chunky 64%.
"(The deal is) more suited to banks that receive deposits in
offshore renminbi than asset managers like us," said a
Singapore-based EM portfolio manager.
Central banks and official institutions bought 17% and fund
managers bought 19%.
London lift
The trade is a step to boost London's status further as an
international renminbi hub.
"This issue is small in size, but will help bring the usage
of renminbi to the attention of UK investors," said Andy Seaman,
London-based partner and portfolio manager of an offshore
renminbi fund at Stratton Street.
"FX (foreign exchange) trading volumes in renminbi are
growing very rapidly and, on current growth trends, extremely
rapid. The renminbi is likely to overtake sterling to become the
third most actively traded currency in the world before the end
of next year."
Jones at HSBC added: "When people ask why we don't have
US$1bn-equivalent renminbi deals, if you go back to pre-euro
era, a Deutsche mark benchmark deal was only DM300m (US$154m at
the time). The offshore renminbi market is only seven years old
and has already surpassed that level. So, it's definitely
growing very rapidly."
Also this week, Russia and China agreed to a Rmb150bn
currency-swap agreement, while ICBC Asia sold a Rmb180m Dim Sum
bond in Seoul on October 14, becoming the first international
issuer to sell paper in the currency in South Korea.
As a payments currency, however, the renminbi still accounts
for a relatively small portion of global trade flows. As of
August, the Chinese unit was the seventh-ranked global payments
currency and accounted for 1.64% of global payments, according
to the SWIFT website.
London boasts the largest amount of renminbi foreign
exchange trading in the world. Last year, London accounted for
an average of US$25.3bn-equivalent of trading a day, up 50% from
2012.
The UK accounts for 60% of European renminbi activities
overall, second only to Hong Kong in markets outside China,
based on StanChart estimates.
"This offshore renminbi bond epitomises the bridge
strengthening the East-West corridor reinforcing the deep
connections between UK and Asia," said Sundaresan.
In the first eight months this year, total offshore renminbi
assets, including deposits, bonds and loans, grew 30% year on
year to Rmb2.5trn (£256bn), according to a StanChart research
report.
This is the second time the UK has issued in niche bond
markets in the last five months, after it sold a £200m five-year
sukuk in June.
While the UK is the first foreign sovereign to issue a Dim
Sum bond, other issuers in country have already set a precedent
in selling London-listed renminbi bonds.
BP issued a Rmb700m London-listed bond in September 2011,
while HSBC followed suit with a Rmb2bn print in April 2012.
The UK has ratings of Aa1 from Moody's, AAA from Standard &
Poor's and AA+ from Fitch, though this bond is unrated.
