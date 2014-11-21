SINGAPORE, Nov 21 (IFR) - Alibaba Group Holding
sold the largest bond by an Asian company last night via a
US$8bn six-tranche offering. The tight pricing achieved on the
deal led many to believe the US-listed Chinese ecommerce giant
got away without paying a Chinese premium.
"The pricing on Alibaba's bonds did not reflect a China risk
premium in our view, and was priced more like a US credit, given
the solid demand from the US investor base and hype around the
IPO," said Raymond Lee, Sydney-based portfolio manager at
Kapstream Capital, one of Australia's largest fixed-income
managers.
Over the course of the 24-hour three-timezone bookbuilding,
orders topped at US$57bn before settling at close to US$55bn. US
investors anchored the trade by taking about three-quarters of
the notes, two sources familiar with the transaction said. The
company hasn't disclosed the distribution statistics.
"It is a defining trade not just for the sheer size, but the
fact that it got priced against a peer group in a developed
market," said a person familiar with the matter.
Alibaba bonds priced through some of the US blue chip tech
giants such as Amazon and eBay. Its US$1.5bn
7-year tranche, priced at 115bp over Treasuries, came inside
Amazon's 2022s, quoted at a G-spread of 116bp. Its US$2.25bn
10-year, priced at 128bp over, also easily pierced through
eBay's interpolated curve.
"The company achieved the tight pricing as it was clear in
positioning away from China," the person said.
In fact, Alibaba's three- and five-year tranches were priced
30bp-35bp tight to Chinese search engine giant Baidu Inc and
40bp-50bp inside the country's web portal and social media
leader Tencent Holdings.
Asian interest
Asian investors, whose orders exceeded US$11bn across the
tranches, were allocated a mere 15%-20% of the notes, the two
sources said.
Asian investors generally found Alibaba bonds expensive as
they have many other Chinese credits that offer higher
risk-adjusted premiums. According to a research note published
by Nomura yesterday, Chinese credits typically pay a 20bp-50bp
premium to their US peers due to the "China Discount" driven by
the headline risk of the country and other technical factors.
"For the Asian credit market, the Alibaba bonds are rich
although they were priced fair for the US. Alibaba is a US
credit (as it's listed in the US and trades on US technicals)
and unfortunately it will not provide the Asian market with a
free-ride premium," said Owen Gallimore, Singapore-based head of
credit strategy, Asia, for ANZ.
For those reasons, a number of Asian investors didn't play
in Alibaba. Instead, they bought Tencent and Baidu as they
believed the Alibaba curve would make them look cheap, a third
person familiar with the trade said. As expected, the Alibaba
deal repriced the Asian tech space as the curves for Tencent and
Baidu have been tightening since Thursday afternoon.
Some funds also find better value in paper from
similarly-rated Chinese state-owned enterprises.
"We prefer to allocate our Chinese exposure to opportunities
with better relative value like China National Petroleum
Corporation, a AA rated government owned SOE, which priced their
three year bonds almost 40bp wider versus Alibaba," Lee said.
The wholly state-owned oil major in China, rated Aa3/AA-/A+,
priced a US$500m three-year tranche at 107.5bp over Treasuries,
compared to Alibaba's (A1/A+/A+) 70bp over.
Gallimore concurred: "Asian investors have more options to
buy higher-yielding paper such as the state-owned oil names in
China and proxy sovereign export-import bank."
The US$8bn deal, to repay a syndicated loan of the same
size, was split into US$1bn 1.625% three-year fixed-rate notes
at 70bp over Treasuries; a US$300m three-year floater at 52bp
over three-month Libor; US$2.25bn of 2.5% five-year at 95bp
over; US$1.5bn of 3.125% seven-year at 115bp over; US$2.25bn
3.6% 10-year at 128bp over; and US$700m 4.5% 20-year at a spread
of 148bp.
The 20-year was a clear outperformer in the secondary
market, tightening more than 10bp in the Asia morning. The other
tranches were around par or a couple of basis points wider by
early afternoon in Asian hours.
Citigroup, Deutsche Bank, JP Morgan and Morgan Stanley were
active bookrunners, with Credit Suisse and Goldman Sachs as the
passive bookrunners. BNP Paribas, DBS, HSBC, ING, Mizuho
Securities were co-managers.
(Reporting by Lianting Tu, editing by Daniel Stanton.)