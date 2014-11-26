SINGAPORE, Nov 26 (IFR) - The Reserve Bank of India has
effectively outlawed a new structure, pioneered by Greenko Group
in July this year, which had promised to open up the
offshore bond market to a far wider number of Indian issuers.
Indian companies have been rushing to tap international bond
markets in recent months, taking advantage of surging overseas
appetite for Indian risk, as well as a cut to withholding tax
that has made it cheaper for them to issue US dollar debt.
Overseas offerings, however, are subject to tight
restrictions governing uses of proceeds and maximum interest
rates, and the RBI's latest notification will limit the number
of lower-rated Indian companies that are able to access
international capital.
The RBI sent out a reminder to banks on November 25 warning
them that issuers are not allowed to provide guarantees or
create contingent liabilities for borrowing by offshore units,
or use funds onshore that have been raised offshore in such
structures, unless explicitly permitted under existing
regulations. It said that any issuers or banks that do so could
be penalised under the Foreign Exchange Management Act.
Power producer Greenko in July raised USD550m from a
144A/Reg S offering of innovatively structured five-year
non-call three senior unsecured bonds, priced to yield 8%. The
issuer, Greenko Dutch, sold US dollar bonds guaranteed by
Greenko Group and the proceeds were used to subscribe to rupee
bonds from a group of entities holding certain power assets. The
structure was intended to give the offshore vehicle recourse to
onshore assets.
The deal took advantage of a change to regulations which
allowed issuers to sell Indian rupee denominated non-convertible
debentures to offshore entities without being subject to the
Libor plus 500bp funding cap that has restricted Indian high
yield issuance over the years.
"I doubt they will ask Greenko to cancel the bonds as that
would be pretty serious and might create severe liquidity issues
for the company, but the regulators are clearly plugging the
hole here," said one DCM banker away from the deal.
The RBI's announcement will be a blow to other Indian
issuers that had hoped to follow Greenko to the offshore bond
market using similar structures. Wind power developer Mytrah
Energy was planning to use the same kind of structure in
its proposed US dollar deal.
A spokesman for Deutsche Bank, which was sole global
co-ordinator and joint bookrunner on the Greenko bond, declined
to comment. Barclays, Investec, JP Morgan and Standard Chartered
were the other bookrunners.
Greenko's bonds were quoted at 94.5/95.5 this afternoon.
(Reporting by Daniel Stanton, editing by Dharsan Singh, Steve
Garton.)