By Lianting Tu

SINGAPORE, Nov 28 (IFR) - Industrial and Commercial Bank of China is poised to launch its much-anticipated US$5.7bn debut Additional Tier 1 offering in three different currencies, in a bid to target the widest possible investor base and increase its pricing power.

The Basel III-compliant contingent capital offering will be only the second offshore issue of its kind from mainland China, following Bank of China's US$6.5bn AT1 sold in mid-October. While that deal comprised a single tranche and was taken up mainly by investors in Greater China, however, ICBC is planning to issue in three currencies - US dollars, euros, and offshore renminbi.

ICBC will meet global investors until Tuesday for the 144A/Reg S offering, suggesting that the deal could be launched to the market as early as next week. The tranches are likely to be sized US$2.5bn, 1bn euros and Rmb12bn, making the renminbi portion the largest Dim Sum bond from any issuer other than the Chinese sovereign, and by far the biggest single tranche in that market.

S&P is expected to rate ICBC's prefs BB, one notch higher than the BB- it assigned to Bank of China's pref shares. Moody's would rate ICBC's proposed prefs at Ba2, the same rating it gave BOC's paper. The two deals share a similar structure.

Investors generally see ICBC as a stronger credit than Bank of China. For one, ICBC is the largest bank in China by many categories including assets, loans, deposits, profits and its common equity base. It is among the Chinese banks that have the highest capital adequacy ratios with total capital adequacy ratio and Tier 1 capital ratios of 14.2% and 11.8%, respectively, as at September 30, compared to BOC's 13.07% and 9.37%.

For those reasons, investors generally think the ICBC AT1 should price 20bp-30bp inside the BOC AT1, which had rallied to around 6.25% bid yield-to-call on Friday from a reoffer yield of 6.75%.

"ICBC is arguably the strongest of China's Big Four banks and as such, leaving technicals aside, the proposed ICBC AT1's yield should reflect this versus the existing Bank of China AT1s," said Swee Ching Lim, Singapore-based analyst at Western Asset Management.

Now that BOC has set a benchmark for Chinese AT1s, investors have become more comfortable with this new instrument, which has created a positive backdrop for ICBC, market participants said.

In fact, indications of interest for its euro and offshore renminbi tranches have already covered the books for those tranches, according to a source familiar with the deal: "Lots of IOIs came from Chinese conglomerates that have assets in euros or have offshore renminbi reserves."

Test for Dim Sum

The planned Rmb12bn (US$2bn) tranche will be the first Basel III-eligible AT1 offering denominated in offshore renminbi. It is also double the biggest single tranche Dim Sum bond ever issued - a Rmb6bn three-year from China's Ministry of Finance in 2011.

"The bank is keen to issue a sizable Dim Sum tranche, which seems to carry the political agenda of deepening the CNH market," said a Singapore-based portfolio manager who met the issuer a few weeks ago.

Analysts generally believe there will be sufficient offshore renminbi liquidity to absorb such a chunky size. But given how the BOC deal was placed, they doubt pricing will be market-driven.

"Based on the minimum interest from global investors and fund managers for BOC's AT1, we wonder whether pricing for ICBC's AT1 is going to be reflective of what institutional investors are willing to accept," said David Marshall, Singapore-based senior analyst at CreditSights.

BOC's US$6.5bn AT1 relied heavily on Asian insurers and sovereign-linked investors, with 94% of the bonds staying in Asia and only 14% going to fund managers.

For benchmarks, investors will have to look at offshore renminbi Tier 2 instruments from ICBC and China Construction Bank. CCB's latest Rmb2bn 10-year non-call five T2, sold in early November to yield 4.9%, was indicated last week at 4.7%. Given the spread between BOC's T2 and AT1 notes of about 140bp, fair value for ICBC's renminbi tranche seems to exceed 6%.

Wider distribution?

After a concentrated distribution for BOC's AT1, investors are closely watching whether the ICBC deal will have wider sponsorship from global institutional investors. The fact that US investors bought 27% of Bank of China's US$3bn 10-year bullet T2 in early November may be an encouraging sign, but investors still believe AT1 is a completely different animal.

"It is difficult to predict US involvement in the proposed ICBC AT1s given, unlike the recently printed BOC T2s which also had a 144A component to it, the AT1s are likely not index-eligible, are governed by Chinese law and are in preference share format," Lim of Western Asset Management said.

Some analysts, however, believe global investors are warming up to Chinese financials as issuance from the sector continues to grow.

"At the end of the day, US investors can no longer ignore the Chinese bank sector," said Oscar Chow, Hong Kong-based head of Asia credit research at Mitsubishi UFJ Securities. "Chinese financials have issued about US$30bn of US dollar bonds this year (including senior paper), up over four times versus 2013, and the volume is only going to grow in the future."

CoCos of top-tier US banks such as Wells Fargo and JP Morgan, whose AT1s are rated investment grade, were indicated at low-to-mid 5%, while lower-rated Deutsche Bank, for example, sold its debut Yankee US$1.5bn AT1 (Ba3/BB/BB+) last week at a hefty yield of 7.5%.

"When you look from a global perspective where some leading European bank AT1s are yielding more than 7%, I wonder if Chinese bank AT1s offer good value in the 6% range," CreditSights' Marshall said. He warned that investors needed to recognise the loss-absorption and coupon deferral risks, as well as the general slowing Chinese economy and worsening asset quality of banks there.

ICBC International is sole global co-ordinator and joint bookrunner with Goldman Sachs, Bank of America Merrill Lynch and UBS.