(Refiles to fix formatting)
By Lianting Tu
SINGAPORE, Nov 28 (IFR) - Industrial and Commercial Bank of
China is poised to launch its much-anticipated
US$5.7bn debut Additional Tier 1 offering in three different
currencies, in a bid to target the widest possible investor base
and increase its pricing power.
The Basel III-compliant contingent capital offering will be
only the second offshore issue of its kind from mainland China,
following Bank of China's US$6.5bn AT1 sold in
mid-October. While that deal comprised a single tranche and was
taken up mainly by investors in Greater China, however, ICBC is
planning to issue in three currencies - US dollars, euros, and
offshore renminbi.
ICBC will meet global investors until Tuesday for the
144A/Reg S offering, suggesting that the deal could be launched
to the market as early as next week. The tranches are likely to
be sized US$2.5bn, 1bn euros and Rmb12bn, making the renminbi
portion the largest Dim Sum bond from any issuer other than the
Chinese sovereign, and by far the biggest single tranche in that
market.
S&P is expected to rate ICBC's prefs BB, one notch higher
than the BB- it assigned to Bank of China's pref shares. Moody's
would rate ICBC's proposed prefs at Ba2, the same rating it gave
BOC's paper. The two deals share a similar structure.
Investors generally see ICBC as a stronger credit than Bank
of China. For one, ICBC is the largest bank in China by many
categories including assets, loans, deposits, profits and its
common equity base. It is among the Chinese banks that have the
highest capital adequacy ratios with total capital adequacy
ratio and Tier 1 capital ratios of 14.2% and 11.8%,
respectively, as at September 30, compared to BOC's 13.07% and
9.37%.
For those reasons, investors generally think the ICBC AT1
should price 20bp-30bp inside the BOC AT1, which had rallied to
around 6.25% bid yield-to-call on Friday from a reoffer yield of
6.75%.
"ICBC is arguably the strongest of China's Big Four banks
and as such, leaving technicals aside, the proposed ICBC AT1's
yield should reflect this versus the existing Bank of China
AT1s," said Swee Ching Lim, Singapore-based analyst at Western
Asset Management.
Now that BOC has set a benchmark for Chinese AT1s, investors
have become more comfortable with this new instrument, which has
created a positive backdrop for ICBC, market participants said.
In fact, indications of interest for its euro and offshore
renminbi tranches have already covered the books for those
tranches, according to a source familiar with the deal: "Lots of
IOIs came from Chinese conglomerates that have assets in euros
or have offshore renminbi reserves."
Test for Dim Sum
The planned Rmb12bn (US$2bn) tranche will be the first Basel
III-eligible AT1 offering denominated in offshore renminbi. It
is also double the biggest single tranche Dim Sum bond ever
issued - a Rmb6bn three-year from China's Ministry of Finance in
2011.
"The bank is keen to issue a sizable Dim Sum tranche, which
seems to carry the political agenda of deepening the CNH
market," said a Singapore-based portfolio manager who met the
issuer a few weeks ago.
Analysts generally believe there will be sufficient offshore
renminbi liquidity to absorb such a chunky size. But given how
the BOC deal was placed, they doubt pricing will be
market-driven.
"Based on the minimum interest from global investors and
fund managers for BOC's AT1, we wonder whether pricing for
ICBC's AT1 is going to be reflective of what institutional
investors are willing to accept," said David Marshall,
Singapore-based senior analyst at CreditSights.
BOC's US$6.5bn AT1 relied heavily on Asian insurers and
sovereign-linked investors, with 94% of the bonds staying in
Asia and only 14% going to fund managers.
For benchmarks, investors will have to look at offshore
renminbi Tier 2 instruments from ICBC and China Construction
Bank. CCB's latest Rmb2bn 10-year non-call five T2, sold in
early November to yield 4.9%, was indicated last week at 4.7%.
Given the spread between BOC's T2 and AT1 notes of about 140bp,
fair value for ICBC's renminbi tranche seems to exceed 6%.
Wider distribution?
After a concentrated distribution for BOC's AT1, investors
are closely watching whether the ICBC deal will have wider
sponsorship from global institutional investors. The fact that
US investors bought 27% of Bank of China's US$3bn 10-year bullet
T2 in early November may be an encouraging sign, but investors
still believe AT1 is a completely different animal.
"It is difficult to predict US involvement in the proposed
ICBC AT1s given, unlike the recently printed BOC T2s which also
had a 144A component to it, the AT1s are likely not
index-eligible, are governed by Chinese law and are in
preference share format," Lim of Western Asset Management said.
Some analysts, however, believe global investors are warming
up to Chinese financials as issuance from the sector continues
to grow.
"At the end of the day, US investors can no longer ignore
the Chinese bank sector," said Oscar Chow, Hong Kong-based head
of Asia credit research at Mitsubishi UFJ Securities. "Chinese
financials have issued about US$30bn of US dollar bonds this
year (including senior paper), up over four times versus 2013,
and the volume is only going to grow in the future."
CoCos of top-tier US banks such as Wells Fargo and JP
Morgan, whose AT1s are rated investment grade, were indicated at
low-to-mid 5%, while lower-rated Deutsche Bank, for example,
sold its debut Yankee US$1.5bn AT1 (Ba3/BB/BB+) last week at a
hefty yield of 7.5%.
"When you look from a global perspective where some leading
European bank AT1s are yielding more than 7%, I wonder if
Chinese bank AT1s offer good value in the 6% range,"
CreditSights' Marshall said. He warned that investors needed to
recognise the loss-absorption and coupon deferral risks, as well
as the general slowing Chinese economy and worsening asset
quality of banks there.
ICBC International is sole global co-ordinator and joint
bookrunner with Goldman Sachs, Bank of America Merrill Lynch and
UBS.
(Reporting by Lianting Tu, editing by Daniel Stanton and Steve
Garton.)