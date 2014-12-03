BRIEF-Cardinal Health reports 5.8 pct passive stake in Navidea Biopharma
* Cardinal Health, Inc reports 5.8 percent passive stake in navidea biopharmaceuticals inc as of March 3, 2017 - sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SINGAPORE, Dec 3 (IFR) - Malaysian national mortgage finance company Cagamas Berhad, rated A3 (Moody's), has released price guidance for a yield of 130bp over US Treasuries for its debut US dollar benchmark bond.
Cagamas Global PLC will be the issuer of the 5-year senior unsecured notes to be offered in the Reg S format, while Cagamas Berhad will be the guarantor.
There is an investor put at par if Bank Negara Malaysia or the Malaysian Government cease to be shareholders of Cagamas.
CIMB, HSBC, RHB and Standard Chartered are joint bookrunners on the issue, which will price as early as today. (Reporting by Daniel Stanton, editing by Dharsan Singh.)
March 13 Acquisition company Harmony Merger Corp and privately held liquefied natural gas developer NextDecade LLC said on Monday that they would merge in an all-stock deal valued at about $1 billion.
* Smart REIT announces $150 million series q senior unsecured debentures issue