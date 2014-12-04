SINGAPORE, Dec 4 (IFR) - China's property developers ended a
month-long drought in the US dollar high-yield bond market this
week, taking advantage of renewed interest in the sector
following the central bank's interest rate cut.
Junk-rated developers Logan Property, Yuzhou
Properties and Sunac China Holdings all
tapped the market, raising a combined US$900m. Greenfield
project developer Zhuhai Da Heng Qin (IPO-ZHUH.HK) is currently
marketing a debut offshore renminbi bond, while China Aoyuan
Property is also gearing up to issue a Dim Sum deal.
"Property companies will continue to access the offshore
bond market on an opportunistic basis given the importance of
pre-funding maturities," said Charles Macgregor, Singapore-based
head of Asia at Lucror Analytics, which has a stable outlook on
the sector.
"Our outlook is driven by a sense that the central
government will continue to adjust policies and interest rates
to maintain momentum."
Offshore bond sales from the Chinese property sector have
slowed significantly since Agile Property's bonds were hit in
mid-October following the detention of the company's chairman.
Sentiment, however, has improved following the first interest
rate cut in almost two years.
Since the People's Bank of China cut the lending rate by
40bp on November 21, Chinese real estate bonds have rallied 1 to
2 points, creating a positive backdrop for Chinese developers to
tap the market.
"China Property is the most credit-condition sensitive part
of Asia high yield, and thus easing represents a golden
opportunity to cut inventories and leverage," Viktor Hjort, Hong
Kong-based head of fixed income research at Morgan Stanley,
wrote in a research note on November 26.
Indeed, all three of this week's issuers said they would use
the proceeds to repay debt. Analysts said the developers are
also likely to use the funds for land acquisition as land prices
have fallen amid a continued slowdown in China's property
market.
"The recent issuance rush by Chinese developers is driven by
the need to pay down expensive domestic debt including trust
loans and funding requirements for land acquisition," said Kenny
Wu, Hong Kong-based credit analyst at Citigroup.
"Chinese developers have been holding off on land
acquisition for the last six months and now they are looking to
replenish land banks - due to softer land prices - for next
year's development."
Volumes of US dollar-denominated high-yield new issues from
Chinese developers so far this year have fallen to US$13.3bn
from 35 deals, lower than the full year volume of US$14.75bn
last year from 42 deals.
Bottoming out?
Investors believe China's housing sector is showing signs of
bottoming out, helped by a series of stimulus measures including
a relaxation on home purchase restrictions and easing of
mortgage lending.
Based on data from China Index Academy, average new home
prices in China's 100 major cities dropped 0.38% in November
from October, the seventh month-over-month drop but a slight
improvement from a 0.4% drop in the previous month. Sales volume
in major Chinese cities continued to increase 3.7% in November
from October. First-tier cities, in particular, saw sales volume
jump 12% in November.
Individual Chinese developers have also been reporting
better sales in recent months.
"Contracted sales numbers from various Chinese developers
show that the sector is bottoming out, helped by a number of
stimulus measures from the government," said a Hong Kong
based-hedge fund analyst specialising in China real estate
bonds. "But it will still take time for the sector to turn
around."
Meanwhile, for those attempting to ride the optimism to tap
the bond market, the window may not last for long as the sector
faces heightened headline risk amid an ongoing anti-corruption
investigation in China.
Kaisa Group in October denied reports that its chairman Kwok
Ying Shing had been detained, but its bonds were hammered again
on December 3, falling five points on Chinese media reports that
it had been blocked from selling some of its projects in
Shenzhen. In an announcement the following morning, the company
said it was aware that local regulators had restricted pre-sales
on three projects, but had not received any notification and was
unaware of the reason for the action.
Softer conditions in the wider market may also make it
harder for others to follow suit. Chinese high-yield bonds, the
majority of which are from the property sector, were dragged
down by half a point in the first half of this week. The three
new issues were all slightly wider in secondary on Wednesday.
(Reporting by Lianting Tu, editing by Daniel Stanton and Steve
Garton)