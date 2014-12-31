HONG KONG, Dec 31 (IFR) - The Samurai bond market is
expected to remain busy for the remainder of Japan's fiscal
year, as the central bank's monetary easing programme continues
to squeeze domestic yields and global lenders step up their
search for alternative sources of funding.
Bankers expect Australian banks to watch market conditions
for possible senior transactions and, if history is any guide,
South Korean lenders may also consider selling Samurai bonds
during the last quarter of the Japanese calendar.
Yet, opinions are divided as to whether Samurai bond
issuance in the January to March quarter of next year will beat
the ¥597bn (US$5bn) sold in the same period in 2014. The
dollar-yen basis swap is still volatile, and most European
banks, which dominate the Samurai pipeline, have already
completed their yen transactions for the year.
The ¥2.2trn of Samurai bonds sold in the 12 months ending
March 2014 was the highest fiscal-year total since 2007-2008,
according to Thomson Reuters data. There has been ¥1.93trn of
new Samurai supply so far this fiscal year.
"A lot of European issuers will be in their blackout periods
in the next quarter, and US dollar and euro secondary levels are
so tight for good Samurai credits," said a syndicate banker. "My
hunch is that those spreads will have to widen and the basis
swap will need to improve for them to issue. The basis swap is
still at a punitive level in the minus 60bp area."
The syndicate banker suggested that issuers should move
quickly if the basis stabilised, even if the pricing might
require an extra premium.
Recent deals from Shinhan Bank and Rabobank faced volatile
market conditions that made pricing less favourable for issuers,
as well as for investors, who saw swap rates drop and eat into
their absolute coupons.
Although these concerns persisted, some bankers said they
were focusing on catering to strong demand for higher-yielding
credits as the BoJ continued with its loose monetary policy.
"Some investors are keen to wait for some emerging-market
issuance from Latin America or Asia in order to aim for higher
spreads than normal Samurai bonds," said a syndicate head.
Mexican state-owned oil company Pemex wrapped up investor
meetings in November as it sought to gauge appetite for a
possible Samurai bond without a JBIC guarantee. Mizuho,
Sumitomo, Bank of Tokyo Mitsubishi and Nomura organised the
non-deal roadshow.
The Government of the United Mexican States has also
expressed its interest in selling another Samurai bond,
following its successful issue in July, and may look again at
the beginning of next year, depending on market conditions.
Efforts to bring higher-yielding credits come as investors
raised concerns that spreads were also becoming too tight in the
Samurai bond markets.
"The BoJ's easing is going to make it easier and easier for
investors to go down the credit curve, and that could be done by
bringing names they are already familiar with," said another
banker. "I'm expecting the bullish tone to last until at least
2017."
Samurai issuers have been able to achieve record sizes and
the tightest coupons and spreads this year, thanks to the BoJ's
easing programme, which pushed local bond yields to record lows.
The lack of domestic supply in the local credit markets has also
boosted appetite for Samurai bonds.
The favourable backdrop was met with European banks
increasingly diversifying their massive funding plans, as
regulators planned to raise their capital requirements to
prevent systemic risks. This led to the highest amount of
Samurai supply from European issuers since at least 2005,
according to Thomson Reuters data.
(Reporting by Frances Yoon, editing by Daniel Stanton)