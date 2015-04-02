* Lenders study new forms of loss-absorbing capital
* Banks in region fear higher funding costs from 'bail-in'
* Local regulators yet to adopt global proposals
By Frances Yoon
HONG KONG, IFR (April 2) - Asian banks are bracing for the
impact of new capital adequacy rules, even if the region's
regulators choose not to follow global proposals on total
loss-absorbing capacity, or TLAC.
Lenders in Asia have been largely exempt from the debate
raging in Europe and the US over TLAC capital buffers, which aim
to prevent taxpayer-funded bailouts of banks deemed too big to
fail.
Regulators in the region have yet to announce formal TLAC
instructions, but many bankers say they expect Asia to adopt
them in some form in the coming years to align their standards
with the rest of the world.
"It may also trickle down to us here in Asian countries when
our regulators are ready to adopt some of these practices," said
Wong Yee Fun, head of capital management at Maybank.
"We are definitely keeping ourselves in the loop to know what
the potential impact would be for us."
The Financial Stability Board's proposed TLAC guidelines
will force the world's most important banks to maintain a
sufficient capital buffer to survive a stressed scenario. Common
equity, Tier 1 and Tier 2 securities and senior bonds will count
towards the capital requirement, but only if they are able to
absorb losses.
The rules will initially apply only to global systemically
important banks (G-SIBs) in developed markets, leaving Japan as
the first Asian country needing to comply. In time, however, the
three Chinese banks on the G-SIB list will also need to conform,
and national regulators will be free to set their own standards
for all major lenders.
Some Asian regulators are further ahead than others in
enforcing higher capital buffers. Hong Kong designated Bank of
East Asia, Bank of China, Hang Seng Bank
, HSBC and Standard Chartered as
domestic systemically important banks (D-SIBs) last month and
will require them to hold higher T1 ratios than other lenders.
SENIOR COSTS
Whether or not local regulators adopt versions of TLAC, the
global rules will set a new benchmark for the financial health
of all banks. In order to lift their TLAC ratios, banks are
likely to issue far more T2 capital and create a new class of
loss-absorbing senior bonds in a move that raises serious
questions for Asian banks.
Bail-in clauses on senior bonds threaten to increase funding
costs for Asian banks, since they will receive no benefits under
TLAC for generating a lot of their funding from deposits.
It also undermines banks in countries like Australia, which
heavily rely on wholesale funding.
"When you are bailing in seniors, that could increase
wholesale funding costs to an unviable level," said Shilpa
Singhal, senior credit analyst at ING Investment Management in
Singapore.
"It could backfire if regulators bail-in one bank's senior
debt to save taxpayer money, but it negatively affects all
banks, creating a bigger systemic risk."
So far, Asian regulators appear uncomfortable with the
concept of bailing in senior debt. Australian banks see such
securities as having a significantly destabilising effect on the
financial system, according to a report the country's Financial
System Inquiry released last December.
"Senior bail-in bonds may not be popular with securities
regulators in Asia," said one FIG banker. "I think in Asia it
might be implemented in a slightly different way like in places
such as Hong Kong."
The FSB has proposed the use of holding companies to
subordinate loss-absorbing debt structurally, but that could be
difficult to achieve in Asia. Few Asian lenders, like their
European peers, have holding companies, with the exception of a
handful of banks in Singapore, Japan and South Korea.
Even Japanese and Korean banks have been selling senior debt
from the operating level, which means a switch to issuing from
the holdco would inevitably raise funding costs.
The TLAC regime, when it arrives, will challenge
expectations of state support for Asian banks. Asian
governments, such as Japan, have pledged support for their banks
during insolvency. China's three G-SIBs - Agricultural Bank of
China, Bank of China and ICBC - are all
government owned.
OTHER SOLUTIONS
Because of these hurdles, bankers say Asian regulators could
implement a less-stringent interpretation of TLAC, even at the
cost of a lower capital buffer.
To tailor to local tastes, Asian regulators may consider
simply raising capital ratios instead of having to introduce
senior bail-in bonds to meet TLAC ratios of up to 25% of
risk-weighted assets.
"This could be through additional regulatory capital
requirements in the form of, for example, T2, or indeed other
instruments similar to those proposed by the FSB for the
G-SIBs," said Sean McNelis, head of financing solutions for Asia
Pacific at HSBC.
Asian banks could also hope for a move similar to Germany,
where regulators outlined draft legislation last month that
would make all outstanding senior bank bonds subordinated to
other senior-ranking liabilities.
"If you had a choice, a statutory subordination may be the
best option," said John Lee, partner at the international
capital markets group at Allen & Overy. "That might be easier to
market, because you're saying it's not bank-specific; it's the
entire country and there's nothing we can do."
"When they are out there marketing to investors, that might
be an easier sell as opposed to saying our competitor is issuing
senior notes out of the holdco, but we have to issue
subordinated notes out of the opco."
Yet, statutory subordination could cause outstanding senior
spreads to jump. Deutsche Bank saw the Z-spread on
its March 2025 euro bonds widen 8bp to 87bp on March 24 after
Germany announced its Bank Recovery and Resolution Directive,
though it has since recovered.
For now, issuers like Maybank's Wong are still waiting for
guidelines to be finalised before moving ahead.
"I don't think we want to put more pressure on our funding
costs by pre-funding because that raises your wholesale
component," she said. "That would be overdoing it and the
funding costs would go up."
(Reporting By Frances Yoon. Editing By Daniel Stanton and Steve
Garton.)