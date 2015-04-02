* Global EM bond volumes lowest since 2011
* Euro first quarter issuance highest ever
* US rate rises spark warnings about EM debt
By Michael Turner
LONDON, April 2 (IFR) - Emerging market first quarter bond
issuance volumes have slumped to their lowest levels in four
years, and the prospects for the asset class remains bleak after
an industry lobby group gave a stark warning of the risks that
rising US treasury rates pose to issuers.
Asian emerging market issuers propped up the muted volumes
in the first three months of 2015 to print US$52.3bn-equivalent
of hard currency bonds, compared with US$31.8bn in Latin America
and US$35.4bn in Central and Eastern Europe, Middle East and
Africa, according to Thomson Reuters.
This US$119.5bn total is the lowest amount of hard currency
bonds sold in the first quarter in global emerging markets since
2011, when US$70bn was issued. In the first quarter of 2014,
emerging markets bond sales totalled US$145.3bn.
In Asia at least, volumes have stood firm with overall
issuance of G3 and offshore renminbi bonds slightly up over the
same period last year.
"While most of the market felt Q1 was quieter than past
years, perhaps due to reduced volumes in China high yield, total
issuance volumes were actually higher," said Duncan Phillips,
managing director and head of Asia-Pacific debt syndicate at
Citigroup.
"Thus, it's probably a case of fewer deals, but bigger
deals. This was especially the case in the Reg S market where
local liquidity felt super-charged at times."
ABSENT BRAZIL AND RUSSIA
The biggest hits to global emerging market volumes have been
in Latin America and CEEMEA, which are down by 39.5% and 13%
respectively year-on-year.
In Latin America, issuance has struggled thanks to the
absence of Brazilian names, as the country reels from a
corruption scandal surrounding state champion oil firm
Petrobras.
In CEEMEA, Russian names continue to be locked out of the
market with Western sanctions for Russia's involvement in
conflict with Ukraine and the lower oil price curtailing
issuance.
Blocked from issuing new bonds - either by direct sanctions
or investor nervousness around permitted issuers - Russian firms
have been managing their debt piles with liability management
exercises. Russian Standard Bank, Tinkoff Bank and Fesco are the
latest names from the country to open tender offers.
But some fear this will only make the drought in primary
worse, as it reduces the need for issuers to tap new debt.
"All of these tenders that keep happening are adding to the
lack of supply in primary," said a bond trader.
Fesco is looking to buy back US$85m of bonds and is skipping
the bond market by partly funding the repurchase with money
raised from Russian banks.
Furthermore, some investors are effectively locked into
holding onto their Russian debt, which has dampened appetite for
new issuance from the country.
"US institutional investors are not willing to give up what
they own because they are worried that they can't reinvest in
new deals for fear of breaching sanctions," said the trader.
"This adds to the lack of supply."
Of the CEEMEA deals that have printed, many have had a tough
time in secondary. New deals for Turkish banks, Turkey's tap of
its 2043s and euro deals for Montenegro and Croatia are all bid
below their reoffer levels, according to another bond trader.
EURO FRENZY
There are some positives though. The period from January to
March can lay claim to the honour of seeing the largest amount
of euro-denominated deals printed in the first quarter by global
emerging markets issuers, according to Thomson Reuters data.
There were 20.84bn of deals printed, 3bn more than the
previous record set in the first quarter of last year.
"There's never been a better time to print euros," said a
syndicate banker.
The European Central Bank's 1.1trn quantitative easing
programme is the cause of the increased thirst for euros. With
the initiative just a month old, issuers are already benefiting
from low yields in the single currency.
Poland, for example, printed a EUR1bn 12-year bond at a
1.022% yield on Monday, which came with a jaw-dropping coupon of
0.875%. Both Bulgaria and Slovenia also raised funds at record
low coupons, while issuers from China and Mexico have also
locked in low rates.
US RATES
However, in a market still dominated by the dollar, the
outlook is uncertain as investors wait to see when the Fed will
begin to raise rates. The Institute of International Finance
warned on Wednesday that the normalisation of US monetary
policy, which is expected in the summer, means that "a number of
EM countries are likely to face daunting debt services and
refinancing risks in the next few years."
"While the debt service burden and default risk have both
been quite manageable thanks to sustained low rates, both will
surely rise as monetary conditions normalize - in some cases
potentially leading to stresses," added the IIF.
Rising rates could also lead to volatile swings in FX,
exposing issuers to debt redemption and currency risks.
Corporates in Brazil, Mexico and South Korea were highlighted by
the IFF as most under threat from FX swings.
Still, with secondary market prices rallying across the
board in CEEMEA, some in the market remain positive.
"So much for the talk about the EM Great Unravelling," said
one bond trader.
(Reporting By Michael Turner; additional reporting by Frances
Yoon; editing by Sudip Roy, Julian Baker)