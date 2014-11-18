NEW YORK Nov 18 Emerging market credit default swaps trading volume rose 27 percent in the third quarter versus the same period a year ago, according to a survey released on Tuesday.

EMTA, the emerging markets debt trading and investment industry trade association, said volumes for CDS totaled $377 billion in the three months ending Sept. 30. The trading volume represented a decline of 3 percent from the second quarter of this year, the group said in a statement.

Credit default swaps act as a kind of insurance for investors who own debt, in this case debt issued by sovereign nations, against potential default or restructuring.

"The sharp pick-up in CDS volumes on a year-on-year basis is consistent with patterns of rising volatility, as well as increasing macroeconomic uncertainties for the asset class," Gordian Kemen, head of Latin American fixed-income research at HSBC in New York, said in EMTA's statement.

"The third-quarter 2014 volumes also reflect the rise of idiosyncratic risks in countries such as Argentina, Russia and Venezuela over the summer," Kemen said.

For the second quarter of this year, volumes were up 40 percent from the same period in 2013.

In the latest survey of 13 major dealers, EMTA said CDS contracts on Brazil were the most actively traded, at $69 billion, followed by $67 billion for Russia. For Russia, the volume was a 119 percent increase over the year-ago levels and a 9 percent increase over the second quarter of 2014. Turkish CDS trading volumes were third at $51 billion.

EMTA also tracks nine corporate CDS contracts. Gazprom, the Russian state-owned energy company, again was the most actively traded at $4.8 billion, up from the $3.6 billion reported in the second quarter of this year.

"Participants also reported over $1.7 billion in PDVSA and Petrobras contracts," EMTA said, referring to the state-owned oil companies of Venezuela and Brazil, respectively. (Reporting by Daniel Bases; Editing by Leslie Adler)