NEW YORK Aug 5 Emerging market credit default swaps trading volume fell 29 percent in the second quarter of 2015 versus the same period a year ago, according to a survey released on Wednesday.

EMTA, the emerging markets debt trading and investment industry trade association, said second quarter volume for CDS totaled $275 billion versus the $389 billion in reported transactions a year earlier.

Trading volume was down 28 percent from the first quarter of this year, which totaled $383 billion.

EMTA said it surveyed 12 major dealers in the second quarter while in the first quarter there were 13 firms surveyed.

CDS act as a kind of insurance for investors who own debt against potential default or restructuring.

Second quarter results, EMTA said in a statement, were the lowest quarterly level since the fourth quarter of 2013.

"I expect volumes to rebound, as deteriorating credit fundamentals in EM (emerging markets) are generating a renewed interest to hedge exposure," Simon Sassenberg, CDS trader at Bank of America Merrill Lynch said in the EMTA statement.

"A higher interest rate environment will contribute to increased macro volatility," Sassenberg said.

Brazilian sovereign CDS contracts were the most actively traded with volume of $55 billion, down from $69 billion reported in the first quarter. Russian CDS volumes were second at $34 billion versus $55 billion in the prior quarter, and Turkey's CDS trading volumes amounted to $30 billion, down from $53 billion in the first three months of 2015.

Nine corporate CDS contracts were also tracked. Russia's state-owned energy company Gazprom reported the highest quarterly volume at $2 billion, down from $3.3 billion in the first quarter. This was followed by Mexican state-owned energy company Pemex at $1.9 billion versus over $2 billion in volume in the prior quarter. Brazil's state-owned oil company Petrobras with $1.4 billion in trading volume was third, seeing its volume drop from $3.5 billion in the first three months of the year. (Reporting By Daniel Bases; Editing by Chris Reese)