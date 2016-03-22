BRIEF-Dovetail Insurance and Duck Creek Technologies announce strategic relationship
March 22 Emerging market credit default swaps (CDS) trading volume dropped 34 percent in the fourth quarter, compared with the same period a year ago, according to a survey released on Tuesday.
EMTA, the emerging markets debt trading and investment industry association, reported $256 billion in swaps in the survey of 13 major dealers.
Brazil had the most swaps, with $37 billion, followed by $25 billion for Turkey, and $25 billion for Russia. (Reporting by David Gaffen; Editing by Richard Chang)
BRUSSELS, April 11 Most bad loans held by Italian banks do not need to be sold immediately, the governor of the Bank of Italy said on Tuesday, in a bid to quell pressure on some of the country's lenders which are saddled by non-soured credit.