LONDON, July 14 Hard currency reserves in many
big emerging economies have risen this year, thanks to buoyant
investment inflows and central bank efforts to replenish
depleted coffers.
Reserves of India and Indonesia, part of a group called "the
Fragile Five" last year, have increased by $23 billion and $9
billion respectively. Levels have also risen significantly in
Taiwan, Mexico and South Korea which are benefiting from exports
to the recovering U.S. economy.
Russia, however, has posted a $34 billion drop in reserves
since the start of the year as tensions with Ukraine have
curtailed foreign investment and forced the central bank to
spend dollars in the rouble's defence.
COUNTRY June-14 Dec-13 June-13
RUSSIA 475.8 509.6 514.5
TAIWAN 423.5 416.8 406.6
BRAZIL 380.5 375.8 371.1
S.KOREA 366.5 346.5 326.4
HONG KONG 320.9 311.2 303.5
INDIA 315.8 293.1 284.6
MEXICO 190.3 176.5 166.5
THAILAND 168 166.6 170.8
TURKEY 133 132.9 122.6
POLAND 101.9 106.2 106.9
INDONESIA 107.7 99.4 98.1
PHILIPPINES 80.7 83.1 81.6
SOUTH AFRICA 44.8 49.5 44.6
NIGERIA 37.5 43.6 48
ARGENTINA 29.3 30.5 37
UKRAINE 17.8 20.4 23.1
PAKISTAN 14.3 8.5 11.3
Source: central banks
(Compiled by Sujata Rao)