LONDON, June 17 Once mainly growth-based investments, emerging markets are seeing a dividend payout culture take root among companies, especially in countries where big local pension funds are pushing for change.

Emerging companies paid a record $119 billion in dividends last year, double 2009 levels and more than three times what they paid in 2005. Payout ratios -- the percentage of earnings given in dividends -- exceeded developed countries by 4 percent, according to Aye Soe, research director at S&P Dow Jones Indices. (link.reuters.com/dac94w)

That is less than a third of what U.S. firms paid shareholders last year. But adjusted for currency and special payouts, dividends are growing faster in emerging markets than other regions at around 30 percent a year, according to the quarterly Henderson Global Dividend Index.

Companies in many emerging markets such as India still prefer to invest profits back into the business, offering investors little income but the prospect of price gains. But others are returning more cash to shareholders.

With emerging equity performance lagging developed peers for the fifth year running, more companies are realising the role dividend payouts play in boosting shares and attracting investors, said Julian Mayo of Charlemagne Capital, whose $480 million dividend fund has returned 40 percent in sterling terms since 2012, according to Lipper.

That compares with a 4 percent fall in this period for MSCI's emerging equity benchmark

"The EM dividend story is not sufficiently recognised, in that investors look at EM for growth and see disappointing earnings, but the reality is many good quality companies are compounding earnings and paying out to shareholders," Mayo said.

Similarly, JPMorgan Asset Management's 380 million pound ($592.08 million) EM income trust has returned over 20 percent in the past three years, according to Lipper.

"Exposure to emerging market equities has eroded organically in recent years but we have seen a continual drip-feed into our income funds," said Emily Whiting, client portfolio manager at JPM AM. "Investors use these funds as they are being paid to hold exposure to EM, receiving a 5 percent yield."

PENSION DRIVER

There is another powerful driver of the dividend trend: local pension and insurance industries in developing countries and their need for income.

Emerging pension assets are a fraction of those in Japan or Britain but compound annual growth rates outstrip developed peers, reaching 19.4 percent in Mexico over the past decade and 13 percent in South Africa, a Towers Watson study showed.

Asia-Pacific pension assets will hit $6.5 trillion by 2020, consultancy PwC predicts, more than double 2012 levels. The region already has huge investors such as South Korea's $400 billion National Pension Service and Singapore's $200 billion Central Provident fund.

And in Latin America, analytics firm Cerulli last year said pension assets exceeded $900 billion, doubling every five to six years in some countries.

Such pension funds, faced with the cooling of once red-hot emerging market growth and the collapse in global bond yields, are turning to equity income, said Peter Lee, executive managing director of Mirae Asset Global Investments.

"Going forward, rapid growth rates are behind us. Second, interest rates are generally low which has huge meaning for institutional investors such as pension funds," Lee said.

"For pension funds, everything is about yield. If you don't get yield you are doomed and that's making some pension funds activists. Their liabilities are huge but yields are low and one way to bridge the gap is to push companies to pay more dividends."

That change is exemplified by South Korea, where a new law taxing excess corporate cash compels tight-fisted companies to pay more dividends. That forced firms such as Hyundai and Samsung to lift 2014 dividends by 40-50 percent

Korean companies' median payout ratio rose to 19.5 percent last year from 15 percent in 2012.

It remains well below emerging economies such as Brazil or Mexico, which pay 33 percent and 50 percent respectively, Thomson Reuters data shows.

Chile, an emerging market pioneer of pension reform, requires companies to pay out 30 percent of annual earnings.

Taiwan tops the league with a whopping 65 percent ratio which Wim-Hein Pals, head of emerging equities at Robeco, links to similar government and pension fund activism many years ago.

"Korea's payout ratio is outrageously low. But now the government is punishing large cash holdings on companies' balance sheets, which is very promising," Pals said.

"The NPS is pushing for more payouts, and we are working with them to engage with more Korean firms," Pals added.

In other countries such as South Africa or Mexico, pension funds have been crucial in developing local markets even though young populations mean income is less of an imperative for them.

Charlemagne's Mayo attributes robust Latin American dividend ratios to "a long-standing and sophisticated domestic investor base which means there has been a more consistent demand for dividends compared to sudden pressure from pension funds."

(Additional reporting by Tripti Kalro in Bangalore; Abhishek Vishnoi in Mumbai; Editing by Catherine Evans)