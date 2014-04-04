By Sujata Rao
| LONDON, April 4
LONDON, April 4 Emerging market stock and bond
funds saw their first inflows over the past week after over $50
billion fled in the first three months of 2014, with equities
snapping a 22-week losing streak, data from EPFR Global shows.
The Boston-based fund tracker, which tracks funds with $23
trillion in assets, released details of first quarter flows late
on Thursday, showing that all emerging equity fund categories
had shed $41 billion, following $26.7 billion losses in 2013.
Global Emerging Markets (GEM) equity funds lost $20
billion-plus in the first quarter, EPFR said, but it added that
now "there were signs of a thaw".
These funds received $2.5 billion in the week to April 2,
with 95 percent of this taken in by exchange-traded funds
(ETFs), EPFR said. China, India, Russia and Brazil, the four
BRIC countries, enjoyed the biggest inflows.
Only one emerging markets category tracked by EPFR -
frontier equity funds - finished the quarter with net gains,
having taken in $815 million, data showed.
Developed equity funds which took in a record-setting $385
billion inflows last year, absorbed $95.6 billion over the
quarter. Western European equity funds outpaced the United
States and Japan, taking in $31.5 billion, EPFR said.
Emerging debt funds meanwhile received just over $1 billion
in the past week, EPFR said, noting that the funds had posted
outflows in 12 of the 13 weeks in the first 2014 quarter. First
quarter losses amounted to $17.2 billion.
It said that flows into China bond funds one of the few
bright spots in emerging markets had also faltered following a
domestic corporate default.
European bond funds continued to fly high, taking in $15.7
billion in the first quarter, outstripping last year's record
$12 billion inflow. U.S. bond funds received $28.2 billion
"Flows through March were shaped to a degree by the low
rates of headline inflation in the United States and Europe,
with some fund managers arguing that the latter is flirting with
outright deflation," EPFR said.
"In this climate the returns on sovereign debt, especially
that issued by the weaker members of the euro zone, drew yield
hungry investors."
(Reporting by Sujata Rao; Editing by Alison Williams)