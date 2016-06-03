NEW YORK, June 3 Emerging markets portfolio
investment from foreign investors slowed to a net $1.2 billion
in May after touching $17.3 billion in April and $26.4 billion
in March, an industry body said on Friday.
While non-resident investors added $2.6 billion into
fixed-income emerging market investments, they pulled $1.4
billion out of emerging market stocks, according to a statement
from the Institute of International Finance, a global banking
group that tracks investment flows.
The foreign investor data showed a net outflow in May of
investment in emerging markets in Europe and the Mideast-African
region. Portfolio investment inflows to emerging Asian economies
were $7.7 billion last month while Latin American markets
attracted net inflows of $1.1 billion.
Investors became wary of emerging market assets as the
perceived probability increased that the U.S. Federal Reserve
would be raising overnight interest rates in the coming months,
the IIF said in the note.
Data showing reduced inflows into emerging market assets and
mounting investor concern over these nations' growth prospects
contributed to waning demand for these investments, the IIF
said.
(Reporting by Dion Rabouin Editing by W Simon)