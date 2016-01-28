By Tariro Mzezewa
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Jan 28 Emerging markets suffered $3.6
billion of portfolio outflows in January, the seventh straight
month of losses, as renewed concern about sluggish global growth
decreased investor appetite for risk assets, the Institute of
International Finance said on Thursday.
The Washington-based group, one of the most authoritative
sources of data on investment flows to the developing world,
said that emerging market equities saw $8.9 billion of outflows
while emerging debt markets had inflows of $5.3 billion.
January's outflows were driven by investor anxiety about
slowing Chinese economic growth and currency devaluation, but
the outflows were smaller than those seen during the late-August
selloff.
The month's retrenchment was also fueled by slumping oil
prices, which fell to a 12-year low earlier in the month,
causing volatility in global markets.
"Falling oil prices, the global equity selloff, widening
bond spreads, and the VIX rebounding above 25 all reflect
another risk-off period in financial markets, leading investors
to pull money from EMs," the IIF said.
The modest inflows to emerging market bonds were driven by
market expectations that the Federal Reserve will delay raising
interest rates this year.
"The recent volatility and dovish signals from the Fed have
led market participants to push out expectations for future Fed
rate hikes, supporting flows into EM bond funds," said the IIF.
Regionally, emerging Asia had the highest outflows of $4.3
billion, while Latin America saw $4.2 billion of inflows. All
regions except Latin America had outflows for the third
consecutive month.
(Reporting by Tariro Mzezewa; Editing by Nick Zieminski)