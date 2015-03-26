March 26 Emerging markets saw portfolio inflows
of $16 billion in March, the third consecutive month of inflows,
with those markets seeing more capital after the March Federal
Reserve meeting, the Institute of International Finance said on
Thursday.
Equity flows were $10 billion for the month, with debt flows
coming to $6 billion, a decline from the previous month as bond
spreads rose in March.
Among the countries that publish daily data, which include
Indonesia, India, Mexico and Brazil, there was $1.6 billion in
inflows on the day after the March 18 Fed decision, when the Fed
sounded more dovish than investors anticipated.
"Portfolio flows have responded strongly to shifts in the
outlook for Fed tightening later this year," said Charles
Collyns, IIF chief economist, in a statement. "After weak
inflows in the first few weeks of March, emerging markets have
benefited from dovish signals by the Fed following the March
FOMC meeting."
(Reporting By David Gaffen; Editing by Diane Craft)