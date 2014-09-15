LONDON, Sept 15 S&P Dow Jones will move Greek
stocks into its emerging indexes on Sept. 22 while formally
removing Qatar and the UAE from frontier indexes and upgrading
them to emerging markets, the company said on Monday.
S&P's decision to re-classify the three countries as
emerging markets was announced last October following a
consultation with clients and comes after similar moves by rival
index provider MSCI.
"This year's major changes to the S&P Global BMI indices are
the reclassification of Greece to Emerging status from Developed
status, as well as the reclassification of Qatar and UAE from
Frontier status to Emerging status," S&P said in a statement.
MSCI moved Greece to emerging markets from its developed
indexes last November. It also re-classified Qatar and the
United Arab Emirates as emerging markets at the end of May this
year.
S&P said Greece and Qatar would carry weights of 0.8 and 0.9
percent of the S&P emerging markets BMI index while the UAE
would have 1.0 percent. That compares with a 24 percent weight
for China and 11.3 percent for Brazil, the company added.
(Reporting by Sujata Rao; Editing by Tom Heneghan)