CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises as energy stocks gain with oil
TORONTO, March 21 Canada's main stock index rose in early trade on Tuesday as shares of energy companies gained along with oil prices and financial stocks also provided support.
CHICAGO, June 18 Templeton bond fund manager Michael Hasenstab, an influential voice on emerging market debt, said Wednesday that Japan's easy money policy will bolster global liquidity, but he also warned that debt conditions in the Asian country are worrisome.
Hasenstab, who runs the $72 billion Templeton Global Bond Fund for Franklin Resources Inc, said he was concerned that the Bank of Japan is on course for "excessively easy monetary policy." He added that any investors are worried about debt levels of the United States "should be petrified about the debt conditions of Japan."
Hasenstab made his remarks in Chicago at Morningstar Inc's annual investment conference, where he was a keynote speaker.
Hasenstab said Bank of Japan's easy money policy will bolster the liquidity of global bond markets. That could be a benefit for debt issued by emerging market countries because it will make their bonds easier to trade.
Hasenstab's fund has an emerging markets tilt and he is known for making contrarian bets on the bonds issued by Ukraine, Ireland and Hungary. (Reporting By Tim McLaughlin; Editing by David Gregorio)
(Adds official midday prices) By Maytaal Angel LONDON, March 21 Copper hit a one-week low on Tuesday as talks to resolve a strike at the world's biggest copper mine in Chile were set to resume and as another huge mine in Indonesia restarted production. Benchmark copper on the London Metal Exchange was last bid down 1.5 percent in official midday rings at $5,792 a tonne, erasing the previous session's 0.9 percent gain. The metal had earlier touched $5,781, its low
* B.O.S. Better Online Solutions reports financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended december 31, 2016