SAO PAULO, Aug 27 Latin American financial
markets rallied on Thursday on bets the Federal Reserve will
delay an expected increase in U.S. interest rates to avoid
further market turmoil, despite signs that the U.S. economy was
steadily growing.
MSCI's benchmark stock index for the region
jumped 5.4 percent, on track to post its largest one-day gain in
nearly four years, after data showed the U.S. economy grew
considerably more than expected in the second quarter.
A separate report showing fewer claims for U.S. unemployment
benefits further brightened the economic picture.
Despite the positive data, investors kept their bets that
the Fed will refrain from raising rates next month as
policymakers try not to add to the recent market turmoil fueled
by concerns over the Chinese economy.
Latin American currencies strengthened as a result, with the
Brazilian real and the Mexican peso gaining 1.6
percent and 1.3 percent, respectively.
Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1755 GMT:
Stock Indexes Latest Daily YTD pct
pct change
change
MSCI Emerging Markets 814.19 3.42 -17.67
MSCI LatAm 2,085.68 5.15 -27.28
Brazil Bovespa 47,569.88 3.33 -4.87
Mexico IPC 43,353.28 2.43 0.48
Chile IPSA 3,800.14 3.34 -1.32
Chile IGPA 18,532.54 2.88 -1.79
Argentina MerVal 10,891.21 5.84 26.95
Colombia IGBC 9,220.19 3.68 -20.75
Venezuela IBC 14,895.14 -0.2 286.01
Currencies Daily YTD pct
pct change
Latest change
Brazil real 3.5514 1.35 -25.17
Mexico peso 16.835 1.16 -12.42
Chile peso 693.5 1.91 -12.56
Colombia peso 3,172 2.77 -24.72
Peru sol 3.2731 0.96 -8.99
Argentina peso 9.2825 -0.05 -7.89
(interbank)
Argentina peso (parallel) 15.58 2.18 -10.14
(Reporting by Walter Brandimarte; Editing by James Dalgleish)